close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Pro-Khalistan protests: UK not doing enough, say former diplomats

Outraged, Indian diplomats protested. But to little avail

Aditi Phadnis New Delhi
Khalistan

Diplomats say the activities of Khalistani Sikhs -- not all Sikhs are Khalistanis, they emphasise, adding the ‘radicals’ are a very small proportion of the community – in Britain are tolerated, even encouraged, for a variety of reasons

4 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2023 | 6:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In 2019, then Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi visited Britain. He got only a few meetings with British ministers -- it was not an especially successful diplomatic engagement. But the highlight of his trip was an ‘International Conference’ on Kashmir held inside the British Parliament that was attended by MPs from the Conservative, Labour, and Liberal parties. He thanked the shadow foreign secretary of the Labour Party, Emily Thornberry, and MP Debbie Abrahams. Baroness Sayeeda Warsi, who served in former PM David Cameron's Cabinet and was also once minister of state for the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, was present. Britain's first turban-clad Sikh MP of Indian origin Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi was also in the room.
Outraged, Indian diplomats protested. But to little avail. “It is not that difficult to book a room for a meeting in Parliament House. But the Pakistanis feel that they can do these things and there isn’t a cost to them. This strengthens our belief that there is a section in the ‘deep state’ in Britain which is complicit, even content, to let Khalistanis and Pakistanis do whatever they want to do against India in Britain” said a former Indian High Commissioner to the UK.

Earlier this week, India went through the tedium of repeating its concerns about the activities of Khalistanis in the UK, especially on the misuse of the UK’s asylum status to carry out terrorist activities in India, and asked the British authorities to increase “monitoring” and take “appropriate proactive” action during the fifth India-UK Home Affairs Dialogue (HAD) held in Delhi. Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla led the talks on India’s behalf, while the UK delegation was led by Permanent Secretary (Home Office) Sir Matthew Rycroft. This was after protests by pro-Khalistan groups outside the Indian mission in London, which began soon after the Punjab police launched a statewide manhunt for radical preacher Amritpal Singh and his followers. The protesters shouted anti-India slogans and waved Khalistan flags.
Ruchi Ghanshyam, Indian high commissioner to the UK (2018-2020), says:  “I recall similar attacks that we had faced at India House in 2019. Our experience with London’s Met Police was that they would be present when informed, though on almost every occasion, their numbers would be grossly inadequate!”

Diplomats say the activities of Khalistani Sikhs -- not all Sikhs are Khalistanis, they emphasise, adding the ‘radicals’ are a very small proportion of the community – in Britain are tolerated, even encouraged, for a variety of reasons. “What we cannot understand is why they (Khalistani activists) get so much freedom to run around the UK. The tolerance of it by the British government goes up and down from time to time. But activists are well-connected. Their capacity to intimidate moderate Sikhs in gurdwaras should not be underestimated. And of course, these are the elements that get more prominence as speaking for the Sikh community during elections for local bodies. People are nervous about saying anything against Sikh extremists," said a former foreign secretary. “But I do know that their intelligence services have been involved in this: Why? I don’t know, because they have prioritised relations with India. But this is a card that their intelligence agencies are not completely willing to give up."
He adds that mainstream political opinion in Britain is a captive of political correctness. “They are reluctant to call out acts of violence by Islamic or Sikh fundamentalists even though these pose great danger to the stability of their society."

Also Read

In Punjab, a political vacuum and remote control bring back the K-word

LIVE updates: More pro-Khalistan Twitter accounts blocked in India

Amritpal Singh and Waris Punjab De: Everything you need to know about them

A dangerous turn in Punjab

Why the Sikhs are hurting

Mask mandates for children may do more harm than good: Public health expert

No indications variant XBB.1.16 leading to infection among kids: Bhardwaj

Surat court to pronounce order on Apr 20 on Rahul's plea to stay conviction

Unique model of Ganga Ram hospital should be replicated across India: DU VC

Delhi govt offices closed on April 14 for Ambedkar's birth anniversary


Sikh radicals in Britain are defiant. They say they will never give up their quest for a Sikh state. Incidents of 1984 are repeatedly recalled. Huge pictures of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale continue to be displayed in gurdwaras in Southall and Birmingham. Dhesi, a sitting Labour MP, raised the issue of the manhunt for Amritpal Singh, and his civil rights, in the British Parliament last month. But Indian officials say that as long as Britain’s ‘deep state’ tolerates this, the activity of a fringe group is going to continue.
Topics : Khalistan issue | Khalistan movement

First Published: Apr 13 2023 | 6:11 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon