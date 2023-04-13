close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Surat court to pronounce order on Apr 20 on Rahul's plea to stay conviction

After hearing arguments from both sides, additional sessions judge R P Mogera said he will pronounce the order on April 20

Press Trust of India Surat
Rahul Gandhi, congress

Rahul Gandhi

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2023 | 6:01 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A sessions court here on Thursday said it would pronounce on April 20 its order on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's plea for a stay to his conviction in a criminal defamation case over his "Modi surname" remark.

After hearing arguments from both sides, additional sessions judge R P Mogera said he will pronounce the order on April 20.

A metropolitan magistrate's court in Surat had on March 23 sentenced the Congress leader to two years in jail after holding him guilty for his remark "How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname" made during an election rally in 2019.

Gandhi, who was disqualified as Member of Parliament after the conviction, has filed an appeal before the sessions court against the verdict. He also prayed for a stay to the conviction in the meantime.

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi convicted in Modi surname defamation case: What we know so far

Rahul Gandhi to file appeal against conviction in defamation case on Monday

Rahul to file appeal in Surat court against conviction in defamation case

Digvijaya offers residence to Rahul after he was asked to vacate bungalow

Rahul Gandhi disqualified from Lok Sabha one day after conviction

Unique model of Ganga Ram hospital should be replicated across India: DU VC

Delhi govt offices closed on April 14 for Ambedkar's birth anniversary

China releases new set of revised rules for military recruitment in wartime

BJP spokesperson takes a dig at Kejriwal, calls him 'Natwarlal of politics'

Madhya Pradesh govt plans to pay insurance premium of small farmers

Topics : Rahul Gandhi | Surat | Defamation case | Gujarat | court

First Published: Apr 13 2023 | 5:46 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon