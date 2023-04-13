close

Delhi govt offices closed on April 14 for Ambedkar's birth anniversary

Lt Governor VK Saxena has declared April 14 as a 'closed holiday' in all government offices, autonomous bodies and public sector undertakings of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena (PTI Photo)

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2023 | 5:46 PM IST
All offices of the Delhi government's various departments, undertakings and autonomous bodies will remain closed on Friday on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, according to an order.

Lt Governor VK Saxena has declared April 14 as a 'closed holiday' in all government offices, autonomous bodies and public sector undertakings of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi on account of Ambedkar's birth anniversary, the order issued on Thursday by the General Administration department said.

Topics : V K Saxena | government offices | Delhi

First Published: Apr 13 2023 | 4:30 PM IST

