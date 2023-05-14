close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

UP CM holds Janata darshan, directs officers to solve grievances of people

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi morning held Janata darshan at Gorakhnath Temple where he met as many as 100 people and directed officers to solve their grievances

ANI General News
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath speaks during a press conference organised to commemorate the completion of 8 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP-led government at the centre, in Lucknow, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. (PTI Ph

2 min read Last Updated : May 14 2023 | 6:48 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday morning held a Janata darshan at the Gorakhnath Temple where he met as many as 100 people and directed officers to solve their grievances and assured them of all possible support from the government.

The last 'Janata darshan' was held at Gorakhnath temple on April 9. Due to the Municipal Election Code of Conduct, it was organized after about a month.

As many as 100 people had come to the Janata Darshan to share their problems with the Chief Minister.

Chief Minister Yogi himself reached the people seated on chairs in front of the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhavan of the temple complex.

CM Yogi listened to everyone's problems one by one and assured them of all support to resolve their problems.

Handing over their applications to the officers, he directed them to ensure prompt, satisfactory action, a statement said.

Also Read

Yogi Adityanath govt to present its largest-ever annual budget today

Uttar Pradesh delegation to visit US to attract investments for 'Invest UP'

UP govt likely to table supplementary Budget in today's Assembly session

UP industrial development authority receives investments worth Rs 3 trn

UP CM Yogi Adityanath receives death threat, case registered, probe on

9 Muslim candidates win in Karnataka Assembly elections, all from Congress

J&K likely to witness 'major elections' in near future: BJP leader Raina

Cyclone Mocha: Tourists prevented from going to beaches in West Bengal

Thackeray-led Shiv Sena to protest in Delhi against Amarnath Yatra fee

Centre to monitor progress of startups funded by it: Jitendra Singh

A statement informed that on the complaint of land grabs by some people, he directed strict legal action. The Chief Minister also assured women seeking concessions in electricity bills of utmost support.

Some people had reached the Janata Darshan seeking financial help for treatment. CM Yogi said that lack of funds would not be a hindrance in the treatment.

He directed the officers to complete the process of the hospital's estimate for treatment and send it to the government. An adequate amount will be given for the treatment from the Chief Minister's Discretionary Fund, he said.

Some women had brought their children. CM Yogi blessed the children, inquired about their studies, gifted them chocolates and inspired them to study well.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh

First Published: May 14 2023 | 6:48 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Go First has access to Rs 300 cr, will start ops at the earliest: Exec

Go First
2 min read

J&K likely to witness 'major elections' in near future: BJP leader Raina

Photo: Flickr/IncrediblyNuming (licensed under CC BY 2.0)
1 min read

Cyclone Mocha: Tourists prevented from going to beaches in West Bengal

seaplane crash, sydney
3 min read

PM to start foreign tour with G7 meet in Japan, end with US visit in June

Narendra Modi
5 min read

Thackeray-led Shiv Sena to protest in Delhi against Amarnath Yatra fee

Uddhav Thackeray
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Punished for being a patriot: Ex-NCB officer of Aryan Khan case on raids

Sameer Wankhede
2 min read

Govt to roll out lost mobile blocking, tracking system pan-India on May 17

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Will fulfil 5 pre-poll guarantees in first cabinet meeting: Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah
2 min read

Mocha warning: Overheated Bay of Bengal fuelling a climate crisis

Cyclone Mocha
4 min read

Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood appointed new CBI director for 2 years

68 personnel at CBI Mumbai office test positive for COVID-19
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateKarnataka elections results 2023 LIVE

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon