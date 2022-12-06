UP govt likely to table supplementary budget in today's assembly session

The government is likely to table the supplementary budget on Tuesday, the second day of Uttar Pradesh's assembly session.

The State Assembly commenced on Monday, that is, December 5 and will continue for three days.

Two Bills likely to be tabled during the session are the Kshetra Panchayat and Zila Panchayat (Amendment) Bill, 2022, and the Intermediate Education (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022.

"A number of schemes are likely to be announced through the budget. The supplementary budget will be discussed on December 6. Some bills will be passed along with the budget on December 7," the sources had said.

"The budget will be brought for Global Investors Summit, tablet smartphone distribution and other items," the sources had added.

This is the third session of the 18th Legislative Assembly of Uttar Pradesh. The winter session will be a short session.

The Yogi Adityanath government 2.0 presented its first budget on May 26 after the UP assembly elections concluded on 22 March and the new government took oath in the last week of March.The size of the annual budget for 2022-23 was over Rs 6.15 lakh crore. The size of the 2022-23 budget was 10 per cent more than the Yogi Adityanath government's previous full budget of around Rs 5.5 lakh crore presented in February 2021.

The Monsoon Session of the Uttar Pradesh legislature was held in September earlier this year.

Meanwhile, the Winter Session of Parliament will likely be held from December 7 to December 29, this year.

