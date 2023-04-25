close

UP CM Yogi Adityanath receives death threat, case registered, probe on

A case has been registered against an unidentified person in Lucknow after a death threat was received for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the police said on Tuesday.

ANI General News
CM Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2023 | 12:31 PM IST
A case has been registered against an unidentified person in Lucknow after a death threat was received for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the police said on Tuesday.

The threat was received via message on 'Dial 112' (a number launched by the Uttar Pradesh government for the emergency services), in which the person stated, "I will kill CM Yogi soon".

After receiving the threat, the Operation Commander of '112' filed a case in the police station Sushant Golf City.

A case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 506, 507 and IT Act 66.

"Case has been registered under sections 506 and 507 IPC and 66 IT Act in PS Sushant Golf City against an unknown person after 'Dial 112' receives death threat for Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath," the police said.

In an unrelated incident on Sunday, the police arrested the person who wrote a letter threatening to launch a suicide bomb attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Kochi scheduled for April 24.

The accused has been identified as Xavier, said the police.

On Saturday, Kerala BJP chief K Surendran said that he received a letter last week about a conspiracy to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While talking to ANI, Kochi City Police Commissioner, K Sethu Raman said, "The person who sent the threat letter against the Prime Minister was arrested. Xavier, the accused was arrested yesterday. The reason is personal enmity. He wrote the letter to trap his neighbour. We found him with the help of forensics."

"Tight security has been arranged for the Prime Minister arriving in Kochi. 2060 policemen have been appointed for this purpose. As part of this, traffic control has also been imposed from 2 pm," the Commissioner added.

Topics : Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh

First Published: Apr 25 2023 | 12:31 PM IST

