close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

UP govt hires IIT, IIM graduates to smoothen investments in the state

These professionals will be called "Udyami Mitra" (Hindi for 'friends of entrepreneurs') and be posted in each district of the state as well as at the headquarters

BS Web Team New Delhi
IIM Ahmedabad

File photo of IIM Ahmedabad campus

2 min read Last Updated : May 18 2023 | 12:45 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

To smoothen and simplify the process of entry for industrialists planning to invest in Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath government has roped in graduates from premier institutes, a report published in The Indian Express (IE) said. The state government has recruited professionals from the IITs, IIMs, and top educational institutes abroad.
These professionals will be called "Udyami Mitra" (Hindi for 'friends of entrepreneurs') and be posted in each district of the state as well as at the headquarters. The government officials said that their postings will begin next month.

In total, 105 such professionals have been hired and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is expected to give the appointment letters to them on May 26. Each professional has been hired at a minimum of Rs 70,000 per month salary and additional perks, IE reported.
These professionals will be responsible to assist industrialists in getting clearances, registrations, and setting up their units along with informing them about applicable government incentives.

To speed up things for large-scale projects, separate Udyami Mitra may be assigned along with the nodal officers. This has been done to fast-track the execution of Rs 35 trillion investment proposals received during the Global Investors Summit organised recently. The report quoted a govt official as saying that these professionals will be the representatives of Uttar Pradesh Investment Initiatives.
Minimum eligibility for the job included an MBA degree with at least 60 per cent marks along with fluency in both Hindi and English. Candidates aged 25 to 40 were eligible to apply, according to the IE report.

Also Read

IIM Ahmedabad ranked top MBA college in India, followed by IIM-B, IIM-K

Are B-schools losing their relevance?

Why are stock market players recruiting IIT graduates?

Placement offers at IITs in 2023 may not be as high as last year: Report

Day 1: IIT Guwahati bags highest foreign job offer of Rs 2.4 crore

Signs of recovery: Delhi Metro regains 90% of pre-pandemic ridership levels

Jallikattu cultural heritage: SC upholds Tamil Nadu law allowing the sport

As tur dal prices bite, traders want consumers to try other dal varieties

Haryana announces one day state mourning in memory of MP Rattan Lal Kataria

Natural disasters caused 2.5 mn internal displacements in India in 2022

Topics : Yogi Adityanath IITs Uttar Pradesh government Indian Institute of Technology Business schools BS Web Reports

First Published: May 18 2023 | 12:45 PM IST

Latest News

View More

UP govt hires IIT, IIM graduates to smoothen investments in the state

IIM Ahmedabad
2 min read

Samsung launches Crystal 4K iSmart UHD TVs, price starts at Rs 33,990

Samsung Crystal 4K UHD TV (Photo: Samsung.com)
2 min read

As tur dal prices bite, traders want consumers to try other dal varieties

Tur dal
2 min read
Premium

Gold ornaments raise retail inflation in personal care segment to 9% in Apr

gold
3 min read

Not fully happy: Shivakumar's brother on him getting Karnataka Dy CM post

DK Shivakumar, Karnataka elections
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Happy that Siddaramaiah is set to become Karnataka CM: Mahadevappa

Photo: Flickr/IncrediblyNuming (licensed under CC BY 2.0)
1 min read

Cabinet reshuffle: Arjun Meghwal replaces Kiren Rijiju as new law minister

kiren rijiju
2 min read

How net zero renews nuclear power push with small modular reactors

nuclear power plant
6 min read

India to have over 7,000 more ultra-rich individuals by 2027: Knight Frank

ultra high net worth individual
3 min read

FAME-II subsidy on EVs cut to Rs 10,000/KWh, max 15% of ex-factory price

Electric Two-wheelers
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon