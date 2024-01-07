Sensex (    %)
                        
UP govt orders closure of all illegal cuts on NHs to avert accidents

All the district magistrates of the state have been instructed to give effective orders to the concerned to immediately close the illegal cuts on national highways in their jurisdiction

National Highway | Representative Image

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2024 | 6:29 AM IST

Taking cognizance of the accidents occurring due to illegally made cuts on national highways, the Yogi government has issued orders to all the district magistrates of Uttar Pradesh, seeking immediate closure of all such cuts on the NHS.
According to an official release from the Chief Minister's office (CMO), "The officials have also been instructed to regularly monitor after the closure of the illegal cuts to avoid their recurrence on national highways."
Notably, these unauthorised cuts on national highways pose a risk of major accidents, involving even school buses sometimes. With this move, the government aims to fulfil its commitment to reduce road accidents and deaths resulting from them.
"Principal Secretary L Venkateswara Lu has issued guidelines to all the district magistrates of the state regarding the closure of illegal cuts on national highways," it said.
In his order, he mentioned that in the meeting of the Implicit Legislation Committee, (Pratinihit Vidhayan Samiti) of the State Assembly held on November 20, 2023, discussions were held to amend the Uttar Pradesh Motor Vehicle Rules for the operation of school vehicles to ensure the safety of school children.
In this sequence, the committee expressed serious concern over the excessive accidents occurring due to illegal cuts on the national highways in the state and urged officials to direct concerned departments and officials to plug all such illegal cuts on NHs immediately.
In his order, the Principal Secretary has further stated that it is essential to close such illegal cuts to prevent accidents of this nature.
All the district magistrates of the state have been instructed to give effective orders to the concerned to immediately close the illegal cuts on national highways in their jurisdiction.
The Principal Secretary has also directed the district magistrates to regularly monitor and review the situation regarding illegally constructed cuts on national highways at their level after the closure of such cuts so that it does not recur.
"If any illegally closed cut is found reopened, it should be immediately closed, and effective action should be taken to ensure accountability," the order adds further.

First Published: Jan 07 2024 | 6:29 AM IST

