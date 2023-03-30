close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

UP Guv okays ordinance to amend urban body poll rules for OBC reservation

UP Cabinet approved the ordinance during a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday

Press Trust of India Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2023 | 10:12 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Thursday gave assent to an ordinance to amend the Municipal Corporation Act and Nagar Palika Act, in a step ahead for holding the urban local body polls with the provision of reserving seats for Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

UP Cabinet approved the ordinance during a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday.

A senior official told PTI that the governor has given her assent to the ordinance. The official added that the amendment to the Municipal Corporation and Nagar Palika Act was necessary after the recommendations of a dedicated commission constituted to look into the backwardness of areas in the state for reservation.

On March 27, the Supreme Court directed the State Election Commission to issue a notification within two days for holding the urban local body polls with the provision for reservation of seats for OBCs.

A notification for holding local body polls was issued earlier, on December 5 last year, but several petitions were filed in the Allahabad High Court against the move. The court then ordered the government to constitute a dedicated commission to identify the criteria for backwardness in an area for reservation.

A five-member commission headed by Justice (retired) Ram Avatar Singh was formed on December 28. It submitted its report to Chief Minister Adityanath on March 9 and it was accepted by the Cabinet on March 10.

Also Read

Karnataka Guv gives assent to ordinance increasing SC, ST reservation

Over 11,200 tillers in Punjab to own land as Prez gives assent to Bill

Ordinance on SC/ST reservation quota hike soon: Karnataka Minister

SC paves way for holding UP urban local body polls with OBC quota

'50% ceiling in reservation only for SC/ST, OBC': SC in EWS quota verdict

Pharmacies to be set up at 270 stations in Eastern Railway zone: Official

Mumbai-Goa highway work will be completed by December 2023, says Gadkari

40% jump in cases in a day: Will a fresh wave of Covid-19 hit India?

Prove you are boss: Amritpal tells Akal Takht chief in new audio clip

UPI transactions will be free until govt reviews, says NPCI MD & CEO

The Supreme Court has prescribed a "triple test" formula, which requires setting up a commission to hold a "rigorous empirical inquiry" into the nature of backwardness in the context of local bodies, specify the proportion of reservation and ensure that the quota does not exceed the overall 50-per cent reservation limit.

Topics : Uttar Pradesh | Anandiben Patel | Governor government

First Published: Mar 30 2023 | 7:50 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon