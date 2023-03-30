close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Mumbai-Goa highway work will be completed by December 2023, says Gadkari

Gadkari said he has instructed the officials to conduct road safety audits and put international standard signages for the drivers on the Mumbai-Goa highway

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Nitin Gadkari (Photo: Twitter)

3 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2023 | 10:11 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said the ongoing work on the Mumbai-Goa national highway will get over by December this year, which would cut the travel time between these places to four-and-a-half hours and give a huge boost to development in Maharashtra's Konkan region.

He was speaking to reporters at Ratnagiri, around 340 km from here.

"The Mumbai to Goa highway stretch has been divided into 10 packages (phases) and road construction activity in all packages, except two, is almost over. Most of the pending construction work on the road and one tunnel will be completed by December this year," the Minister of Road Transport and Highways said.

"By December, the entire stretch will be available for vehicular movement and the distance can be completed in four-and-a-half hours," he said.

Gadkari said he has instructed the officials to conduct road safety audits and put international standard signages for the drivers on the Mumbai-Goa highway.

With the help of local educational institutes, three metre tall saplings can be planted on both sides of the highway, he said.

Also Read

Mumbai-Goa highway work will be completed by December, says Gadkari

Goa lawmakers, oppn leaders want to name new airport on Manohar Parrikar

GFP, AAP slam Goa collector's circular seeking funds for event on Jan 26

Construction of 4,766 kms of national highways completed till Nov: Gadkari

Gurugram-Jaipur stretch of Delhi-Mumbai expressway to be completed by Nov

40% jump in cases in a day: Will a fresh wave of Covid-19 hit India?

Prove you are boss: Amritpal tells Akal Takht chief in new audio clip

UPI transactions will be free until govt reviews, says NPCI MD & CEO

Govt signs Rs 19,600-crore deal to buy patrol, missile vessels

Curd conundrum: FSSAI clarifies dahi label after protests in South

As a part of the highway construction, two tunnels are also under construction in the Kashedi ghat region. "One tunnel will be open for vehicular traffic before the monsoon season. The construction of the remaining tunnel will be completed by October this year," he said.

When asked about the toll, Gadkari said, "As per the rules, if 75 per cent of the road construction is completed then toll is charged. People need to pay it."

Earlier, speaking in Panvel town in neighbouring Raigad district on the sidelines of the 'bhoomi pujan' of the concretisation of the Palaspe-Indupur route and some other stretches, Gadkari said the work on the Mumbai-Goa highway will hugely boost development prospects of the Konkan area.

"The Mumbai-Goa highway touches 66 tourism spots in Konkan. It will give development a big boost. It will also ensure quick transportation of fruits and other produce the region is famous for," he said.

He blamed the contractors, who were given two stretches of the highway for construction in 2011, for the delay.

"However, all matters are resolved now and the highway, which also connects Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) and Dighi port, will help in the progress of the country," Gadkari said.

He added that several works in the coastal Konkan region were held up due to issues like land acquisition, permissions, contractor problems.

He also asked state governments to go in for roads with 6-8 inch topping so that they have a life of 50 years, as well as periodic updating of black spots for proactive rectification.

"India sees 5 lakh road accidents a year, of which 1.5 lakh are fatal, with many of those dead in the 18-34 age group. This is distressing. All efforts must be taken to curb accidents," he said.

Maharashtra must study the feasibility of seaplane, hovercraft and water taxi systems for the Konkan region, which is blessed with a long coastline, for tourism and transport purposes, the Union minister said.

Gadkari said his ministry was in the process of introducing satellite-based fare collection on highways instead of having toll nakas that obstruct free flow of traffic.

The minister also announced the construction of Rs 13,000 crore Morbe-Karanjade road, which will go through the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) at Uran in Raigad and reduce the time needed to cover the distance between Mumbai and Delhi to 12 hours.

Work on the Rs 1,200 crore Kalamboli junction and Rs 1,200 crore Pagode junction will also begin soon, he said.

Topics : Nitin Gadkari | Mumbai | highway

First Published: Mar 30 2023 | 7:48 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon