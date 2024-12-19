Business Standard
Home / India News / UP man dials 112, 'threatens to kill' CM Yogi Adityanath; arrested

Press Trust of India Bareilly (UP)
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2024 | 11:45 AM IST

A man has been arrested here for allegedly threatening to kill Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and police officials.

According to police, Anil dialled 112, an emergency service number, and claimed that he would shoot the chief minister on January 26. He also threatened the station in-charge of Izzatnagar police station and other officers, they said.

"After receiving the threat on Tuesday night, police launched a search operation, but the accused's phone was switched off. Following extensive efforts overnight, Anil was located and arrested on Wednesday," said SHO of Izzatnagar Police Station Dhananjay Pandey.

An FIR has been registered, and the accused is being interrogated. He will be produced before a court here later on Thursday, the police officer said.

 

The threats raised tensions in the area, creating fears of communal unrest.

"Prompt action was taken to prevent escalation and maintain peace. We are also investigating the accused's intent and mental state," the SHO added.

Anil initially filed a complaint with a local PRV team on Tuesday evening, claiming his friend had borrowed his motorcycle and failed to return it, police said.

However, when they questioned him, he started hurling abuses and issued threats. Around 11 pm, Anil called 112, issuing the death threat, the police said.

First Published: Dec 19 2024 | 11:45 AM IST

