close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

UPSC declares final results of Combined Defence Services Examination (II)

The results of medical examination have not been taken into account while preparing these lists, the statement said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
upsc, upsc exam, exam

Photo: Shutterstock

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2023 | 11:47 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Union Public Service Commission has declared the final results of the Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2022, the Ministry of Defence said on Monday.

The lists are in order of merit of 204 candidates who have qualified the written examination and interviews held by the Services Selection Board (SSB) of the Ministry of Defence for admission to the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun; Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala; and the Air Force Academy, Hyderabad, it said in a statement.

The results are available on the website of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

There are some common candidates in the three lists for various courses. However, marks of the candidates will be available on the website after declaration of final result of Officers' Training Academy (OTA) for Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2022, it added.

The results of medical examination have not been taken into account while preparing these lists, the statement said.

Verification of date of birth and educational qualifications of these candidates is still under process. The candidature of all these candidates is, therefore, provisional on this account.

Also Read

IND vs ENG T20 World Cup Semi-Final Live Streaming: When and how to watch

PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup Final Live Streaming: When, how to watch in India

NZ vs PAK T20 World Cup SF Highlights: Rizwan, Babar take Pakistan to final

DC vs MI Highlights, WPL 2023 Final: Mumbai crowned inaugural champions

Fifa World Cup final, Argentina vs France: Know the date, time and venue

CBI books 'missing' businessman Pramod Goenka for Rs 405-cr 'bank fraud'

28 states adopt national generic document registration for land records

Delhi logs 689 fresh Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths, positivity rate of 29.42%

Trai recommends measures to improve telecom coverage areas of Ladakh

Tamil Nadu govt puts on hold Bill to extend factory working hours

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : UPSC exam results Government Jobs

First Published: Apr 24 2023 | 11:47 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Delhi logs 689 fresh Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths, positivity rate of 29.42%

A healthcare worker collects the nasal swab sample of a woman for COVID-19 testing amid a surge in Coronavirus cases across the globe, at Coronation Hospital, in Dehradun.
1 min read

Trai recommends measures to improve telecom coverage areas of Ladakh

TRAI
3 min read

Tamil Nadu govt puts on hold Bill to extend factory working hours

Economy, factory, workers, labour, jobs, company, firms
2 min read

MCD planning to send school teachers outside Delhi for training: Mayor

Shelly Oberoi
2 min read

Dubai-bound aircraft catches fire in engine after taking off from Nepal

aircraft, plane, flights, air travel, aviation
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

I-T dept cracks down on Bajaj Allianz, ICICI Prudential amid wider probe

taxes, tax, taxing, audit
2 min read

LIVE news: 8 killed after explosions hit police station in Pakistan

Photo: Wikipedia
2 min read

India launches 'Operation Kaveri' to evacuate its nationals from Sudan

Sudan clashes, Sudan
1 min read

Sachin at 50: The burden of being a prodigy

Sachin Tendulkar
7 min read

NSE warns investors against guaranteed returns investment schemes

bse, bombay stock exchange, stock market, markets, nse, National stock exchange
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon