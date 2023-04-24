close

Delhi logs 689 fresh Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths, positivity rate of 29.42%

Delhi witnessed 948 COVID-19 infections and two fatalities with a case positivity rate of 25.69 on Sunday

Press Trust of India New Delhi
A healthcare worker collects the nasal swab sample of a woman for COVID-19 testing amid a surge in Coronavirus cases across the globe, at Coronation Hospital, in Dehradun.

Representative Image

Last Updated : Apr 24 2023 | 11:06 PM IST
Delhi on Monday logged 948 fresh COVID-19 infections and three fatalities with a case positivity rate of 29.42, according to data shared by the Health department here.

With the new fatalities, the death toll from the pandemic rose to 26,600 in the national capital. The total case tally is at 20,34,061.

Of the 7,974 Covid beds in the city, 371 are occupied, the data showed.

Delhi witnessed 948 COVID-19 infections and two fatalities with a case positivity rate of 25.69 on Sunday.

It logged 1,515 cases and six fatalities with a case positivity rate of 26.46 on Saturday.

The department did not issue a bulletin on Friday.

The city saw three fatalities and 1,603 fresh caseload additions on Thursday with a positivity rate of 26.75.

On Wednesday, it reported six deaths along with 1,757 new cases with a positivity rate of 28.63.

First Published: Apr 24 2023 | 11:06 PM IST

