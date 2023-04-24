Delhi logs 689 fresh Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths, positivity rate of 29.42%

Delhi on Monday logged 948 fresh COVID-19 infections and three fatalities with a case positivity rate of 29.42, according to data shared by the Health department here.

With the new fatalities, the death toll from the pandemic rose to 26,600 in the national capital. The total case tally is at 20,34,061.

Of the 7,974 Covid beds in the city, 371 are occupied, the data showed.

Delhi witnessed 948 COVID-19 infections and two fatalities with a case positivity rate of 25.69 on Sunday.

It logged 1,515 cases and six fatalities with a case positivity rate of 26.46 on Saturday.

The department did not issue a bulletin on Friday.

Also Read AIIMS Delhi mandates face masks to staffers amid surge in Covid cases H3N2 influenza: Symptoms, spread, prevention, what do experts say? India records 918 new Covid-19 infections, 4 deaths; active cases at 6,350 India logs 937 Covid infections in a day, active cases decline by 324 Covid cases hit five-month high, weekly deaths at 29, highest since Dec Trai recommends measures to improve telecom coverage areas of Ladakh Tamil Nadu govt puts on hold Bill to extend factory working hours MCD planning to send school teachers outside Delhi for training: Mayor Witnessed 85% decline in malaria cases from 2015 to 2022: Mandaviya Women in green put out forest fires in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district

The city saw three fatalities and 1,603 fresh caseload additions on Thursday with a positivity rate of 26.75.

On Wednesday, it reported six deaths along with 1,757 new cases with a positivity rate of 28.63.