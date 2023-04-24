Tamil Nadu govt puts on hold Bill to extend factory working hours

The decision to put the Bill on hold was made public, late in the evening on Monday. After the bill was cleared, it invited protests from Unions backed by the ruling DMK and its allies, including the Congress and the Left parties. The move may have benefitted sectors like information technology, electronics, textile, and non-leather footwear. The bill included 12 hours of working time, four days of work, and three days off in a week.

Facing flak from trade unions, the government of Tamil Nadu has decided to put the Factories Amendment Bill 2023 on hold. The bill, increasing working hours for factory workers from eight hours to 12 hours, passed on last Friday and was considered a move to woo foreign investors.