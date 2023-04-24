close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Tamil Nadu govt puts on hold Bill to extend factory working hours

After the bill was cleared, it invited protests from Unions backed by the ruling DMK and its allies, including the Congress and the Left parties

BS Reporter Chennai
Economy, factory, workers, labour, jobs, company, firms

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2023 | 11:05 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Facing flak from trade unions, the government of Tamil Nadu has decided to put the Factories Amendment Bill 2023 on hold. The bill, increasing working hours for factory workers from eight hours to 12 hours, passed on last Friday and was considered a move to woo foreign investors.
The decision to put the Bill on hold was made public, late in the evening on Monday. After the bill was cleared, it invited protests from Unions backed by the ruling DMK and its allies, including the Congress and the Left parties. The move may have benefitted sectors like information technology, electronics, textile, and non-leather footwear. The bill included 12 hours of working time, four days of work, and three days off in a week. 

Trade unions were of the view that the bill can be misused by employers and is anti-labour. “It will be disastrous for the workers in the state besides provoking absolute anarchy in industrial relations management,” the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) said in a letter to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin. Following protests, Stalin had assured that his administration will take all the concerns raised by the Unions into consideration
Interestingly, on February 24, Karnataka became the first state to allow 12-hour shifts in factories and nighttime work for women. Tamil Nadu’s move was to match with the competing states, in efforts to attract more investors.

Also Read

Tamil Nadu BJP chief accuses Stalin of corruption; DMK says political stunt

Tamil Nadu says won't transfer land ownership to AAI for Coimbatore airport

Tamil Nadu to achieve carbon neutrality before India's 2070 target: Stalin

Tamil Nadu revenue deficit down 52%, says budget hailing welfare measures

New Tamil Nadu policy seeks Rs 75,000 cr investments in aerospace, defence

MCD planning to send school teachers outside Delhi for training: Mayor

Witnessed 85% decline in malaria cases from 2015 to 2022: Mandaviya

Women in green put out forest fires in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district

Tamil Nadu govt withholds 12-hour workday Bill after protest by unions

Cheetah deaths: MP forest dept asks Centre for 'alternative site'

Topics : M K Stalin Tamil Nadu

First Published: Apr 24 2023 | 11:05 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Delhi logs 689 fresh Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths, positivity rate of 29.42%

A healthcare worker collects the nasal swab sample of a woman for COVID-19 testing amid a surge in Coronavirus cases across the globe, at Coronation Hospital, in Dehradun.
1 min read

Twitter verification reappears, but some disavow Elon Musk's mark

Photo: Shutterstock
3 min read

Trai recommends measures to improve telecom coverage areas of Ladakh

TRAI
3 min read

Tamil Nadu govt puts on hold Bill to extend factory working hours

Economy, factory, workers, labour, jobs, company, firms
2 min read
Premium

Eye on CSR Part-II: FY22 spend near target, thanks to white knights

Rupee, economy, inr, India
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

I-T dept cracks down on Bajaj Allianz, ICICI Prudential amid wider probe

taxes, tax, taxing, audit
2 min read

India launches 'Operation Kaveri' to evacuate its nationals from Sudan

Sudan clashes, Sudan
1 min read

LIVE news: 8 killed after explosions hit police station in Pakistan

Photo: Wikipedia
2 min read

Sachin at 50: The burden of being a prodigy

Sachin Tendulkar
7 min read

NSE warns investors against guaranteed returns investment schemes

bse, bombay stock exchange, stock market, markets, nse, National stock exchange
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon