Business Standard
Home / India News / UPSC receives 30 complaints amid Pooja Khedkar controversy over credentials

UPSC receives 30 complaints amid Pooja Khedkar controversy over credentials

UPSC has forwarded these complaints to the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT), while it remains embroiled in legal disputes with Pooja Khedkar

Pooja Khedkar IAS trainee

Pooja Khedkar

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2024 | 10:33 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has reportedly received over 30 complaints accusing selected candidates of misrepresenting their credentials, following the Pooja Khedkar case, which has continued to make waves two months after the controversy over the disqualified trainee IAS officer began, according to a report by The Economic Times.

UPSC has forwarded these complaints to the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT), while it remains embroiled in legal disputes with Khedkar, who is accused of abusing her position and fabricating documents, the report said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The report quoted sources as saying that if the allegations are substantiated, stringent action is expected.
 

The government is actively discussing measures to curb the misuse of disability criteria and quota by candidates, with multiple meetings being held on the matter. It has been revealed that many of Pooja Khedkar’s batchmates at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) in Mussoorie were aware of her alleged abuse of the disability quota but failed to report it.

Both the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) and LBSNAA are reportedly developing a protocol to address these shortcomings and enable better identification of serious concerns, the report said.

In the meantime, the UPSC has updated its software and protocols to prevent frauds involving name changes. The new system can now detect if a candidate’s name, linked to their date of birth, is altered between attempts, the report added.

Additionally, the Commission has tightened its guidelines to stop candidates from exceeding the allowed number of attempts by exploiting similar methods. This issue was identified following the Khedkar case, which exposed gaps in earlier directives, some of which were unclear and did not apply uniformly across states.

More From This Section

Train derailed, Jharkhand train derailed

Latest LIVE: Two coaches of Indore-Jabalpur Express derail in MP; no casualty

Hemant Soren, Hemant, Jharkhand CM

Jharkhand cabinet approves Rs 5 lakh medical insurance for lawyers

border,army

MHA-appointed committee meets to monitor situation at Indo-B'desh border

Landslide, Chamoli Landslide

Govt to relocate families from Uttarkashi after Varunaavat landslide

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM

Excise policy case: Kejriwal involved in 'criminal conspiracy', says CBI


The latest UPSC recruitment notices provide comprehensive guidelines to address any potential discrepancies, including those related to name changes. These notices outline the protocol for name changes due to marriage, divorce, remarriage, or other reasons, applicable to both genders. Specifically, it mandates submitting a deed poll or affidavit, verified by an oath commissioner, along with original newspaper clippings from two leading daily newspapers (one from the applicant's permanent or current residence area) and a gazette notification, the report said.

In the case of Pooja Khedkar, the issue of name change went unnoticed mainly because she altered not only her own name but also her parents' names, according to UPSC records.

Khedkar had attempted the civil services exam nine times as an OBC candidate under the name Puja Diliprao Khedkar until the 2020-21 session. After failing to pass the exam within the allowed attempts for OBC candidates, she is alleged to have changed her name to Puja Manorama Dilip Khedkar to qualify under the PwBD (Persons with Benchmark Disabilities) quota and subsequently secured rank 841 as a 2023-batch IAS officer.

On July 31, UPSC revealed that it reviewed data from over 15,000 final candidates across CSEs from 2009 to 2023 regarding their attempt records and found only Khedkar’s case as an exception.

Also Read

Trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar

Willing to get disability examined in Aiims, Puja Khedkar tells Delhi HC

Rapid Action Force (RAF) and police personnel stand guard outside the 'Rao IAS Study Centre' during a students' protest after three civil service aspirants died due to flooding in the basement of the coaching centre, at Old Rajinder Nagar in New Del

Coaching centre deaths: Delhi HC seeks CBI's reply on co-owners' bail plea

advertisements, ads, regulation, regulator

CCPA slaps Rs 5 lakh fine on Shankar IAS Academy for misleading ads

Security personnel stand guard near a UPSC exam coaching centre after three civil services aspirants died when the basement of the coaching centre was flooded by rainwater, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Owner knowingly used coaching basement for commercial purpose: CBI to court

Protest, Students Protest, Coaching Centre Protest

Delhi coaching centre deaths: Court sends 6 accused to 4-day CBI custody

Topics : UPSC BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 07 2024 | 10:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayShree Tirupati Balajee IPODead Butt SyndromeOnam 2024 WishesEdtech FundingRahul Gandhi's US VisitBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon