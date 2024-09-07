Business Standard
Home / India News / MHA-appointed committee meets to monitor situation at Indo-B'desh border

MHA-appointed committee meets to monitor situation at Indo-B'desh border

During these border meetings, BGB officials have been apprised to prevent Bangladeshi Nationals from illegally infiltrating

border,army

The situation on the Indo-Bangladesh border generally remained peaceful. (Photo: PTI)

ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2024 | 10:10 AM IST

Listen to This Article

In pursuance of the directions issued by MHA, another committee meeting to monitor the current situation on the Indo-Bangladesh border was held on Thursday.
The meeting was headed by Ravi Gandhi, ADG, BSF (Eastern Command) and attended by all members including members from the Land Port Authority of India (LPAI).
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
During the meeting, the progress of various communications with Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and the status of the safety of minority communities in Bangladesh especially in bordering districts was discussed.
Since 12 Aug 2024, both the Border Guarding Forces, had around 722 Border Meetings at various levels. Besides, both the border guarding forces carried out 1367 Simultaneous Coordinating Patrolling (SCP) in vulnerable border patches in the area of responsibility of Eastern Command.
 
During these border meetings, BGB officials have been apprised to prevent Bangladeshi Nationals from illegally infiltrating into Indian Territory.
Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) during meetings have assured to take all steps for the safety of Indian citizens and people belonging to minority communities in Bangladesh. Officials of both the Border Guarding Forces are in constant contact and sharing information on various operational matters on a real-time basis.

More From This Section

Train derailed, Jharkhand train derailed

Latest LIVE: Two coaches of Indore-Jabalpur Express derail in MP; no casualty

Landslide, Chamoli Landslide

Govt to relocate families from Uttarkashi after Varunaavat landslide

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM

Excise policy case: Kejriwal involved in 'criminal conspiracy', says CBI

PM Modi, Shivaji Statue

PM Modi to not address UNGA session, Jaishankar to deliver speech on Sep 28

train derailment

2 coaches of Indore-Jabalpur Overnight Express derail in MP; no casualties

BSF has also been holding village coordination meetings with the Indian villagers residing along the International border to make them aware of the prevalent situation in Bangladesh and to seek their cooperation in border management.
A total of 614 such meetings have been held in the last 15 days in AOR of Eastern Command, where villagers have very warmly responded. Besides, during the period multiple meetings have been held with sister agencies to strengthen the security of the border.
The situation on the Indo-Bangladesh border generally remained peaceful and BSF is committed to maintaining the sanctity of the International Boundary along with the safety and security of the populace residing near the border. BSF personnel have been doing round-the-clock duties (24x7) to guard the international border in mutual cooperation with BGB in light of the Coordinated Border Management Plan (CBMP).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Praveen Sood

Interpol issued 100 Red Notices on India's request in 2023: CBI chief

Home secretary Govind Mohan

Effective policing required to make India third largest economy: Home secy

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief's security upgraded from Z-plus to ASL; on par with PM Modi, Shah

Amit Shah, Home Minister, Amit

Amit Shah speaks with Gujarat CM in wake of heavy rainfall, assures aid

Amit Shah, Home Minister, Amit

Responsibility of all to make country narcotics, drug free: Amit Shah

Topics : Home Ministry Ministry of Home Affairs Bangladesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 07 2024 | 10:10 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayShree Tirupati Balajee IPODead Butt SyndromeOnam 2024 WishesEdtech FundingRahul Gandhi's US VisitBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon