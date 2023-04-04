close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Uttarakhand FinMin welcomes proposal of developing Rishikesh corridor

Uttarakhand finance minister Prem Chand Aggarwal on Tuesday said he welcomes the idea of the state government of developing the Rishikesh corridor on the lines of the Kashi-Vishwanath corridor

Press Trust of India Rishikesh
mountains

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2023 | 4:32 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Uttarakhand finance minister Prem Chand Aggarwal on Tuesday said he welcomes the idea of the state government of developing the Rishikesh corridor on the lines of the Kashi-Vishwanath corridor.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Monday informed him that the state government is working on Haridwar's Har-ki-Pairi and building the Rishikesh corridor, on the lines of Kashi-Vishwanath and Ujjain Mahakal corridors, under its new tourism policy.

"The proposed Rishikesh corridor will add a new dimension to the popular pilgrimage destination from the religious tourism point of view," Aggarwal said.

The corridor will help decongest traffic from the town, make commuting easy for tourists besides creating more employment opportunities for locals, said Aggarwal, former speaker of the Uttarakhand Assembly.

People of the town and pilgrimage priests are eagerly waiting for the proposed project to become a reality, he said and thanked both PM Modi and CM Dhami for it.

Also Read

BJY resumes from Ujjain; ex-CM Harish Rawat, actor Swara Bhaskar join Rahul

G20 meet will help India maximise its potential in tourism sector: Minister

Departments should aim to get maximum revenue: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami

Uttarakhand govt to make new arrangements to facilitate 'Char Dham Yatra'

S Chand to sell its entire stake in iNeuron to PhysicsWallah for Rs 14 cr

Wastewater provides for ideal breeding ground for antibiotic resistance

Water charges collected belong solely to the community: Drinking water secy

Despite retirement from int'l cricket, Dhoni highest taxpayer in J'khand

6 tourists die,11 others injured in massive avalanche in Sikkim's Nathula

Amitabh Kant to lead panel to examine stalled real estate projects

Topics : Uttarakhand | Finance minister | Finance ministry vs Commerce ministry

First Published: Apr 04 2023 | 3:20 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon