close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Despite retirement from int'l cricket, Dhoni highest taxpayer in J'khand

According to experts, based on the advance tax of Rs 38 crore deposited by Dhoni, his income is expected to be around Rs 130 crore

IANS Ranchi
Twitter restores blue verification badge on MS Dhoni's account

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2023 | 3:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

According to the Income-Tax Department, former captain of the Indian cricket team MS Dhoni has consistently been the highest individual taxpayer in the state, ever since he started his career in international cricket.

The I-T department confirmed that he still was the highest taxpayer in 2022-23, despite his retirement from international cricket.

Dhoni's annual income has not been affected despite his retirement on August 15, 2020.

His income in the year 2022-23 is almost equal to his last year's income as depicted his advance tax payment to the Income Tax Department.

Dhoni has paid a total of Rs 38 crore as advance tax to the I-T Department for the financial year that ended on March 31 this year. Last year too, he had deposited the same amount as advance tax.

In the year 2020-21, Dhoni had deposited an amount of around Rs 30 crore as advance tax. According to sources in the I-T Department, Dhoni has been the highest individual taxpayer of Jharkhand, this year too.

Also Read

Jharkhand Assembly adjourned twice on ruckus over new employment policy

Australia's Aaron Finch announces retirement from international cricket

Indian women's cricket needs multi-skilled players, more pacers: Mithali

FIFA World Cup 2022 Group A and B analysis: England, Netherlands favourites

FIFA World Cup Group C and D analysis: Argentina, Denmark to make headlines

6 tourists die,11 others injured in massive avalanche in Sikkim's Nathula

Amitabh Kant to lead panel to examine stalled real estate projects

Samsung, MeitY to skill Indian youth in building real-life innovations

Sports sponsorship: Cricket dominates but others are gaining, says report

Safety and security of Muslim women is a priority for Modi govt: BJP

According to experts, based on the advance tax of Rs 38 crore deposited by Dhoni, his income is expected to be around Rs 130 crore.

In 2019-20, he had paid Rs 28 crore, an almost equal amount he paid in 2018-2019.

Earlier, he had paid Rs 12.17 crore in 2017-18 and Rs 10.93 crore in 2016-17.

The cricketer has invested in several companies, such as HomeLane, Cars 24, Khatabook, among others.

He also has farm land of around 43 acres in Ranchi.

--IANS

snc/fs/uk/

Topics : MS Dhoni | Jharkhand | taxpayers

First Published: Apr 04 2023 | 3:05 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon