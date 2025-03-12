Wednesday, March 12, 2025 | 12:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar recovers, discharged from AIIMS-Delhi

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar recovers, discharged from AIIMS-Delhi

He was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on March 9 following cardiac-related ailments, it said in a statement

He has been advised to take adequate rest for the next few days

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar was discharged from AIIMS-Delhi on Wednesday after making a satisfactory recovery, the premier hospital said.

"After receiving necessary care from the medical team at AIIMS, he made a satisfactory recovery and was discharged on March 12," AIIMS-Delhi said.

