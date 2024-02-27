Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Vietnam imports husked brown rice from India for re-exports: Reports

Vietnam, the world's third biggest rice exporter, has imported at least 200,000 metric tons of husked brown rice from India between December and February, the sources said

Brown: (Kichadi Samba ) A variety native to Tamil Nadu, it has a relatively low GI of 50 and was preferred by royalty. The unrefined brown raw rice has all of its bran intact, and is more nutritious than parboiled rice.

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Vietnam has imported husked brown rice from India for the first time in decades to process the grain and export the refined, white variety, trade and government sources said, as Hanoi tries to cash in on strong global demand for the staple.
 
Vietnam, the world's third biggest rice exporter, has imported at least 200,000 metric tons of husked brown rice from India between December and February, the sources said.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Vietnam is receiving brisk export orders for rice after India, the world's biggest exporter, imposed a ban on white rice exports in 2023.
 
Rice shipments from Vietnam surged to a record 8.3 million metric tons in 2023.
 
Surging exports have led to a drawdown in stockpiles in Vietnam, which is still keen to meet rising global demand, said an exporter in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata.
 
Since rice paddy was not available in Vietnam for milling, some traders imported husked rice from India and made a good profit by processing and exporting the grain, he said.
 
Soon, other traders followed suit, the exporter said.
 
While India's husked brown rice was offered at around $500 per metric ton on a free-on-board (FOB) basis on the east coast, Vietnamese dealers sold the polished grain at over $600, the sources said.
 
Vietnam started buying husked brown from India only recently, and it now accounts for around 95% of India's total husked brown rice exports, they said.
 
Hanoi is currently importing around 70,000 metric tons of husked brown rice from India every month, said a government official, who declined to be identified, as he's not authorised to talk to the media.
 
Although the new season's supplies have started trickling in in Vietnam, Indian rice is still cheaper, the Kolkata-based exporter said.
 
Before India imposed the rice export ban, Vietnam imported 100% broken white rice to make animal feed and beer.
 

Also Read

US, EU criticise India's rice export ban, request immediate resumption

Commerce ministry proposes new bye-laws for election of EPCs, FIEO

LT Foods, KRBL, Chaman Lal, GRM slide up to 6% on basmati rice export curbs

IPL 2024 Auction: Players on Knight Riders's radar for a competitive squad

Biden honours two Indian-American scientists with highest scientific awards

'Sitting with eyes closed': SC rebukes Centre over misleading Patanjali ads

'Time, countdown, rocket hamara hai', says PM Modi on Gaganyaan mission

Land for job case: CBI gets 2 weeks' time to file conclusive charge sheet

McDonald's case: Maharashtra to inspect outlets of global fast-food chains

ED issues 8th summon to Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi excise policy scam case

The Philippines, Indonesia, Nigeria, Senegal, Ivory Coast, and Malaysia are leading importers of rice, and they depend on exports from India, Thailand, Vietnam, Pakistan, and Myanmar.
 
India currently allows exports of only parboiled and premium basmati rice varieties.
Topics : Vietnam India rice exports rice export Kolkata port

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 27 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LivePankaj Udhas DeathRajya Sabha polls LIVECrakk Box Office Collection Day 4Gold Price TodayBade Miyan Chote MiyanBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon