Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

IPL 2024 Auction: Players on Knight Riders's radar for a competitive squad

With Rs 32.7 crore in their purse, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) would be on a look out for 12 players (4 overseas) to build a perfect squad under new mentor Gambhir

Pat Cummins hit the joint fastest fifty in IPL history off just 14 balls against Mumbai Indians. Photo: @IPL

Pat Cummins hit the joint fastest fifty in IPL history off just 14 balls against Mumbai Indians. Photo: @IPL

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2023 | 9:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With Gautam Gambhir at the helm of things, Kolkata Knight Riders are sure to shake things up. Shreyas Iyer is back as captain and hence one of the major problems is solved with Nitish Rana made his deputy. They have finishers in the form of Rinku Singh and Andre Russell.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Jason Roy at the top clicked well and if one of them fails, Venkatesh Iyer is there as an option as well. They have two quality spinners Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy as well. What they don’t have is quality pace bowlers. They have young Harshit Rana and Vaibhav Arora, but they need a leader of the pack.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Thus, with nearly Rs 33 crore at their disposal and 12 slots to fill, including four overseas, Gambhir and co at the KKR table in the IPL 2024 auction are going to go all guns blazing. Here are the players they are going to target:

Pat Cummins

Without any doubt, Pat Cummins, who has led Knight Riders in the past will be their first choice when it comes to pacers. They would want him at any cost and so would many other teams.

Travis Head

Head is going to be a hot property as well. But because most of the teams have their opening slots or overseas batters slots settled more or less, KKR could go for him as Gurbaz and Roy might not be their first choice of overseas players in the team.

David Willey/Matt Henry

David Willey and Matt Henry could be the other two pacers that Kolkata could target, especially Willey as he bowls left-arm and can bring the ball back into the right-handers. With Cummins taking it away and Willey bringing it back, it could be a deadly combination with a cocktail of spin twins Narine and Varun.

Harshal Patel

Along with Cummins, an Indian pacer could be required if the team looks to play Andre Russell in the playing 11 in place of David Willey given that they acquired him. In such a case, Harshal Patel could become an interesting choice.

Also Read

Pro Kabaddi auction 2023: Full list of retained players by all 12 PKL teams

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released and retained players by CSK

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released and retained players by RR

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released and retained players by SRH

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released, retained players by Gujarat Titans

IPL 2024 auction: Players that Chennai Super Kings would be on a hunt for

IPL 2024 Auction: Players Sunrisers Hyderabad would eye for a perfect squad

IPL 2024 auction: Players Gujarat Titans would eye to build complete squad

End of an era: Rohit's legacy overshadows his disdainful exit as MI captain

IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya replaces Rohit Sharma as Mumbai Indians captain


As Kolkata would look to buy Head, they would also have to make way for an Indian wicket-keeper in the playing 11. Ricky Bhui and Vishnu Solanki, both of whom play down the order, could be ‘go-to’ guys for Gambhir and co.

Retained Players

Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shreyas Iyer, Jason Roy, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Suyash Sharma, Harshit Rana, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy

Best Probable Playing 11

Venkatesh Iyer, Travis Head, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ricky Bhui/Vishnu Solanki, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy
Topics : Kolkata Knight Riders Indian Premier League IPL auction KKR BS Web Reports Shreyas Iyer IPL

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 15 2023 | 9:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityCBSE Board exam 2024Gold Silver Price TodayHero MotoCorp | Ather EnergyUPSC CMS Exam 2023Shreyas Talpade Heart AttackBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon