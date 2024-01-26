Sensex (    %)
                        
Vow to protect Constitution, strengthen democracy: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday on the occasion of Republic Day called on people to take an oath to protect our Constitution

Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 26 2024 | 10:59 AM IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday on the occasion of Republic Day called on people to take an oath to protect our Constitution.
"Best wishes to all the countrymen on the 75th Republic Day. Let us all together take an oath to protect our Constitution and strengthen our great democracy," Kejriwal said in a post on X.
India celebrates Republic Day on January 26 as its Constitution came into effect on this day in 1950.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Republic Day Delhi government schools Delhi government AAP government

First Published: Jan 26 2024 | 10:59 AM IST

