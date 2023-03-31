Wabag bags Rs 4,400 cr seawater desalination project in Tamil Nadu

Water treatment company Va Tech Wabag (WABAG) has bagged a Rs 4,400-crore seawater reverse osmosis project in Tamil Nadu which after completion would be the largest sea-water desalination project in the South East Asia region.

The project has been bagged in a joint venture with Metito Overseas Ltd and will be implemented on a design, build, operate (DBO) model, the Chennai-based company said in a statement on Friday.

"WABAG with JV partner Metito Overseas wins a seawater reverse osmosis project from Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board. The Rs 4,400-crore is South East Asia's largest ever sea water desalination with capacity of 400 MLD project funded by JICA," it said.

This DBO order includes the scope of design, engineering, procurement, construction, installation, testing and commissioning of the 400 MLD (million litres day) SWRO desalination plant and the associated seawater intake system over a period of 42 months followed by 20 years of operation & maintenance (O&M).

This project when completed will be the largest desalination plant in the South East Asian Region. The project is being funded by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and will enhance the water security for Chennai through a stable source of drinking water in the form of Desalination.

Shailesh Kumar, CEO India Cluster, WABAG, said, "WABAG has won this order against global competition... This puts WABAG on an inclined growth path for the future."



The project when completed will not only be a landmark project for WABAG, but a testament to Tamil Nadu's commitment to building water security for Chennai and the state, making it a model for the whole country, he added.

WABAG offers a complete range of technologies and services for total water solutions in both municipal and industrial sectors in 25 countries of 4 continents.