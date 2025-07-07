Monday, July 07, 2025 | 01:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Wall collapse kills two in Odisha, heavy rain alert issued for 16 districts

Wall collapse kills two in Odisha, heavy rain alert issued for 16 districts

In a weather bulletin, IMD Bhubaneswar Centre said a low-pressure area had formed over the Gangetic West Bengal and neighbourhood on Sunday

cloudy sky, clouds, weather, rain, rainfall

It is likely to move slowly west-northwestwards across Jharkhand and north Chhattisgarh during the next two days | (PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 1:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Two women were killed and an eight-year-old girl was injured after a wall of an under-construction poultry farm collapsed due to heavy rain in Odisha's Nuapada district, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday in the Lakhana area after the wall collapsed, and the deceased were identified as Balmati Sabar (35) and Rupe Sabar (61), a senior officer said.

Injured minor Ridhi Sabar is undergoing treatment, he said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rainfall warning for 16 of 30 districts of Odisha for Monday.

In a weather bulletin, IMD Bhubaneswar Centre said a low-pressure area had formed over the Gangetic West Bengal and neighbourhood on Sunday.

 

Also Read

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurates, lays stones for ₹480 cr projects in Odisha

Jindal steel angul plant

Jindal Steel bags 50-year mining lease for Roida-I block in Odisha

Naveen Patnaik, Odisha CM, Naveen, Patnaik

Odisha ranks 5th in school education, Naveen Patnaik credits BJD's scheme

Puri: Chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra at the Jagannath Temple, on the eve of the annual ‘Rath Yatra' festival, in Puri, Odisha, Thursday, June 26, 2025

Odisha seeks public info on Puri stampede that killed 3 during Rath Yatra

Flood, Assam Flood

Two die as floods hit rivers in over 60 villages in Odisha's Balasore

It is likely to move slowly west-northwestwards across Jharkhand and north Chhattisgarh during the next two days.

Under its impact, heavy rainfall started in several parts of Odisha, including the state's capital Bhubaneswar, since Sunday.

The weather office said heavy to very heavy rain with lightning and gusty wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph is expected to occur in Keonjhar, Angul, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, and Nuapada on Monday.

These districts have been put under the 'orange' warning category, which refers to being prepared to take action.

A 'yellow' warning (be aware) has also been issued for Balangir, Sonepur, Boudh, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Nayagarh, Cuttack and Dhenkanal for the day.

Besides, thunderstorms with lightning are likely to occur in some places in the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Deogarh, Mayurbhanj, it said.

The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea along and off Odisha's coast on Monday.

Following the weather prediction, the state government has asked all district collectors to keep the administrative machinery ready and advised people to take safe shelter during thunderstorm activity.

Due to heavy rain since Sunday 4 pm, some roads in the Balasore town area have been inundated, an official said.

In view of heavy rainfall continuing over the upper catchment areas of the Mahanadi basin, the authorities concerned have opened 20 sluice gates at Hirakud Dam to discharge water.

Speaking to media persons here, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said the water levels of major rivers, including Mahanadi, have increased due to heavy rainfall.

However, all rivers were flowing below the danger levels on Monday morning, he said.

Due to the downpour, water entered into some villages and crop fields in Sundargarh and Jharsuguda districts, he said.

Pujari said teams of the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and fire and emergency services have been kept on alert to deal with any eventuality.

The field-level revenue officers have been asked to shift people if water enters their homes, he said, adding that dry food along with polythene sheets have been kept ready.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Jagdeep Dhankhar, Jagdeep, Dhankhar, VP

Preamble of Constitution like parenthood, cannot be changed: V-P Dhankhar

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh

India aims to double maize output to 86 mn tonne by 2047: Shivraj Chouhan

Indian navy to conduct fourth edition of coastal defence exercise ‘sea vigil-24'

Security increased after suspicious boat spotted off Maharashtra coast

cloud burst, kullu cloud burst, Himachal Pradesh cloud burst, HP Cloud Burst

Himachal rains: Rescue ops on to trace 30 missing, landslides in Mandi

US President Donald Trump

LIVE news updates: Trump says 'first tariff letters' to be sent at 9.30 pm IST today

Topics : Odisha Odisha floods Rainfall heavy rains

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 1:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayTravel Food Services IPOCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEJane Street BanAP EAMCET Counselling 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon