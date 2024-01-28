Water supply to be shut down for 16 hours on Jan 29 and 30: Delhi Jal Board

The areas that will be affected are Kewal Park, Adarsh Nagar, Majlis Park, Indira Nagar, Moolchand Colony, Azadpur Village, MCD Colony, Azadpur, Rameshwar Nagar, Suraj Nagar, parts of Model Town, Malik Pur Village and Panchwati

The water supply will be affected in several areas on January 29 and 30 due to interconnection of water line by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), a notice from the Delhi Jal Board said on Sunday.

The water supply will be shut down for 16 hours beginning 10 am on January 29 to 2 am on January 30 in Kewal Park and the adjoining areas.

"Due to interconnection of 1100 mm dia water line by the DMRC on Arihant Marg opposite Kewal Park. Shut down for 16 hours is required on January 29 from 10 am to 2 am on January 30. Residents are advised to store sufficient quantity of water in advance as per requirement. Water tanker will be available on request," the notice from the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said.

