Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

West Bengal BJP leader held for running sex racket amid Sandeshkhali row

The Mamata Banerjee-led party accused the BJP of 'protecting pimps' and not women

BJP leader Sabyasachi Ghosh

BJP leader Sabyasachi Ghosh

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2024 | 5:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In the midst of a raging controversy over charges of sexual violence against women in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday claimed that state police have arrested Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sabyasachi Ghosh for allegedly conducting a prostitution racket of minor girls in Howrah.

TMC further claimed that the police have arrested 11 accused and rescued six minor girls from Howrah's Sankrail, where the alleged sex racket was functioning.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The party also took a dig at the BJP, saying that the saffron party protects pimps instead of daughters and women.

"@BJP4Bengal leader Sabyasachi Ghosh was caught running a prostitution racket of minor girls in his hotel in Howrah's Sankrail. The police arrested 11 accused and rescued six victims from the spot. This is the BJP. They don't protect betis; they protect pimps!" TMC wrote on X.

The development came amid the row over violence against women in Sandeshkhali, where fresh protests erupted on Friday with women hitting the streets and setting ablaze a thatched structure linked to TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan, seeking his and his aides’ arrest over allegations of sexual assault and land grabbing.

The fresh protests came hours after Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Kumar, who visited Sandeshkhali on Wednesday, urged people not to take the law into their own hands.

Meanwhile, the BJP has slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the TMC for neglecting the issues of women. Several women leaders, including BJP MP Locker Chatterjee, were detained today while on their way to the area.

"We were denied entry to Sandeshkhali by the police, citing prohibitory orders. The state government is trying to hide the truth," Paul claimed. 

Also Read

What's happening in Bengal's Sandeshkhali, and how's state govt responding?

Sandeshkhali row: ED files fresh case against TMC's Shahjahan Sheikh

'Mamata is still defending it': BJP ups attack on TMC over Sandeshkhali

'Hunting down Hindu women': BJP trains gun on TMC over Sandeshkhali

Samsung Galaxy Ring will feature 'leading sensors and technologies': Report

Delhi HC dismisses Mahua's plea against ED for leaking info to media

Kalyani Steels signs MoU with Odisha govt to set up manufacturing unit

PM to inaugurate South Eastern Coalfields projects in Chhattisgarh on Sat

'We are aware': Govt on Indian youths wrongly drafted into Russian army

Govt permits GSTN to share data with RBI's frictionless credit platform

Topics : West Bengal BJP Prostitution BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 23 2024 | 5:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveIND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1 LIVE SCOREShaitaan TrailerVodafone Idea Share PriceGold PriceHiranandani GroupBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon