'We are aware': Govt on Indian youths wrongly drafted into Russian army

MEA said that the Indian Embassy has regularly taken up the issue with the Russian authorities and is seeking the earliest possible discharge of those trapped

External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar

The Centre said that the Indian Embassy has regularly taken up the issue with the Russian authorities.

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2024 | 4:43 PM IST

Following the reports that some Indians have been allegedly duped by some agents and drafted into fighting for Russia amid its ongoing conflict with Ukraine, the Centre on Friday said that it is aware of the matter.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the Indian Embassy has regularly taken up the issue with the Russian authorities and is seeking the earliest possible discharge of those trapped.
“We are aware that a few Indian nationals have signed up for support jobs with the Russian army,” Jaiswal said in an official statement.

Stay away from Russia-Ukraine conflict

"We urge all Indian nationals to exercise due caution and stay away from this conflict," he advised further.

A man belonging to Hyderabad, Mohammad Sufiyan, is among those who have been duped into fighting for Russia. Sufiyan’s family has approached the Centre, urging them to release the trapped youth and take action against those behind this incident.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi also highlighted the issue and urged the Centre for action. "The Narendra Modi government should hold talks with the Russian government and bring back the 12 youths trapped in the Russia-Ukraine war," AIMIM posted on X.

How were Indian youths duped into fighting for Russia

According to Sufiyan’s brother Imran, he was approached by a company named 'Baba Blocks Company'. He said the firm has offices in Dubai. Mumbai, and Delhi and took the first batch of youth on November 12, 2023. He said that Rs 3 lakh were taken from all 21 people who were sent by the firm.

They also signed an agreement in Russia on November 13. Imran said that the agent company suggested to the youths that their jobs would be as support staff for the Russian army but they were drafted into the army itself and deployed to fight Ukraine.

(With ANI inputs)

Topics : central government Russia Ukraine Conflict Ukraine Russia Ministry of External Affairs BS Web Reports

First Published: Feb 23 2024 | 4:43 PM IST

