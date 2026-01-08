West Bengal EC says overseas voters need not attend SIR hearings in person

A day after the Election Commission (EC) issued a notice to Nobel laureate Amartya Sen regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal, the office of the state’s Chief Electoral Officer clarified that electors temporarily living abroad will not be required to appear in person for SIR hearings.

Overseas voters exempt from personal appearance

On Thursday, the office of the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer said electors who are temporarily residing abroad will be exempted from appearing in person during SIR hearings.

According to the statement, the exemption applies to voters staying overseas for education, official work, medical treatment or other valid reasons.

“The Commission has taken a facilitative approach to ensure that eligible electors temporarily residing abroad are not inconvenienced during the hearing process,” an official told PTI.

Family members allowed to represent overseas electors

The CEO’s office further said such electors may authorise a family member to appear on their behalf during the verification process.

The authorised representative must produce valid proof of relationship with the elector and submit documents as prescribed by the Election Commission.

EC notice to Amartya Sen explained

The EC on Wednesday sent a notice seeking a hearing of Amartya Sen, aged 92, in connection with the ongoing SIR exercise in West Bengal, which was scheduled for January 16 at Sen’s residence, Pratichi, in Santiniketan.

Hours after reports suggested that multiple notices had been served, a senior official from the office of the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer said only one notice was issued.

“There is only one notice served to Prof Sen. Certain logical discrepancies were found in the enumeration form submitted by him, and for this reason, he has been asked to appear for a hearing,” the official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. The notice was received by a family member of Prof Sen, The Indian Express reported on Wednesday.

The official added that, in line with Election Commission rules, the Booth Level Officer (BLO) concerned will visit Sen’s residence to conduct the hearing, given that he is above 85 years of age.

New EC directives to be implemented immediately

Emphasising swift implementation, another senior poll panel official on Thursday said: “All district-level authorities have been instructed to implement these directions immediately so that the verification process remains smooth and inclusive.”

The move comes amid heightened scrutiny of the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in West Bengal, an exercise that has drawn political attention and public debate over its scope and procedures.

Election officials have maintained that the measures aim to ensure accuracy in voter lists while avoiding unnecessary hardship to eligible electors, but the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the opposition BJP continue to lock horns over the issue.