Home / India News / ED tried to seize TMC's data during raid at I-PAC chief's home: CM Mamata

ED tried to seize TMC's data during raid at I-PAC chief's home: CM Mamata

Banerjee made the allegations after emerging from Jain's Loudon Street residence here, where searches have been underway since Thursday morning

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2026 | 1:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday alleged that ED officials were attempting to seize TMC's hard disks, internal documents and sensitive organisational data during a search operation at the residence of I-PAC chief Prateek Jain here.

She described the raid at the residence of Jain as politically motivated and unconstitutional.

I-PAC also looks after the IT cell of the Trinamool Congress.

Banerjee made the allegations after emerging from Jain's Loudon Street residence here, where searches have been underway since Thursday morning.

Search operations were also being conducted at the office of the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), the consultancy firm Jain heads.

 

Claiming that the ED was trying to access the ruling party's internal strategy, candidate lists and confidential digital material, Banerjee said such information had no link to any financial probe.

They are trying to take our party's hard disk, strategy and plans. Is it the duty of the ED to collect political parties' documents? the chief minister asked, launching a sharp attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Calling the exercise an act of intimidation, Banerjee said, This is not law enforcement, this is political vendetta. The home minister is behaving like the nastiest home minister, not someone who protects the country.

The exact nature of the searches and details of the case being probed were not immediately clear. There was no official statement from the ED or the I-PAC till the filing of this report.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 08 2026 | 1:03 PM IST

