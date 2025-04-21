Monday, April 21, 2025 | 01:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
West Bengal Guv Ananda Bose hospitalised with chest ailment: Raj Bhavan

West Bengal Guv Ananda Bose hospitalised with chest ailment: Raj Bhavan

Doctors are currently monitoring his condition and will take a call on the next course of treatment after carrying out necessary tests

West Bengal Governor, Ananda Bose

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose was admitted to the Eastern Command Hospital. Photo: X@BengalGovernor

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose was admitted to the Eastern Command Hospital here on Monday after he complained of chest pain, a senior Raj Bhavan official said.

He was taken there around 10 am.

Doctors are currently monitoring his condition and will take a call on the next course of treatment after carrying out necessary tests.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid a visit to Bose at the hospital before leaving for Salboni in Paschim Medinipur to participate in the ground-breaking ceremony of the 1,600 MW power plant of JSW.

"I visited the Governor at the Command Hospital since he is ill. I have directed my chief secretary to take necessary steps in this regard," Banerjee told reporters before boarding her helicopter at Dumurjola helipad in Howrah.

 

The senior Raj Bhavan official said Bose had complained of chest congestion after returning from riot-hit Murshidabad on Saturday.

West Bengal Kolkata hospitals

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

