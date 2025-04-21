Monday, April 21, 2025 | 12:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Prez Murmu lauds civil servants' role in policymaking on Civil Services Day

Prez Murmu lauds civil servants' role in policymaking on Civil Services Day

The day commemorates the address of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the first home minister of independent India, to civil services officers

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President

President Droupadi Murmu greeted civil servants on Civil Services Day on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 12:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

President Droupadi Murmu greeted civil servants on Civil Services Day on Monday and said their contribution to policymaking has impacted the well-being of citizens and the country's development.

April 21 is celebrated as Civil Services Day. 

 

The day commemorates the address of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the first home minister of independent India, to civil services officers on probation in 1947 at Metcalf House, Delhi. He referred to them as the "steel frame of India".

"Greetings to all civil servants on Civil Services Day! Your role in public service, your contribution to policy making and implementation have impacted the well-being of citizens and development of the country," Murmu said in a post on X.

"May you play a commendable role in enabling the country (to) realise its ambitious objectives and set new benchmarks in good governance," she said.

The central Indian Administrative Service (IAS) Officers' Association also greeted civil servants on the day and pledged to serve the nation with integrity, commitment and pride.

"On #CivilServicesDay, we rededicate ourselves to Sardar Patel's vision of a strong, service-driven nation. Guided by his ideals, we pledge to serve the nation with integrity, commitment, and pride," the association said on X.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Jitendra Singh

Isro achieves 2nd successful satellite docking under SPADEX: Jitendra Singh

Accident, road accident

3 killed, 12 injured as truck hits multiple vehicles on highway in Pune

Trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar

SC directs ex-IAS probationer Puja Khedkar to appear before Police on May 2

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Panel urges CM to revoke Hindi move, Fadnavis says primacy to Marathi

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

'Election Commission in India compromised': LoP Rahul Gandhi in Boston

Topics : Droupadi Murmu Civil Services Day civil services

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 12:53 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyGold Silver Price TodayQ4 Results TodayHDFC Q4 Results 2025Delhi Traffic Advisory TodayKKR vs GT Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon