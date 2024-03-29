Sensex (    %)
                             
When law is set in motion, some take to streets: Vice President Dhankhar

His remarks come against the backdrop of the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) rally here on Sunday being held to protest the alleged misuse of the central agencies by the ruling BJP

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2024 | 10:02 PM IST

Taking an apparent swipe at the opposition, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar asserted on Friday that those who thought they were beyond the system are now being held accountable, saying some people hit the streets when the law is set in motion.
He also wondered as to how one engaging in transgression of law plays the victim card. "People are playing," he said.
His remarks come against the backdrop of the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) rally here on Sunday being held to protest the alleged misuse of the central agencies by the ruling BJP and the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy "scam".
Several INDIA bloc leaders are expected to attend the rally.
Separately, the Congress has accused the BJP-led central government of misusing institutions like the income-tax department, the ED and the CBI to subvert democracy.
It has said the party has received fresh notices from the income-tax department asking it to pay Rs 1,823.08 crore.
"Some people thought we are above law, immune from law. That has been demolished... those who thought are beyond law, the law is after them," Dhankhar said here without naming any person or case.
Addressing an event at the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA), the vice president said the law is holding them accountable.
"But what do we see -- the moment law takes its course, they take to the streets, high decibel debates, camouflaging culpability of the worst nature by human rights. This is happening under our nose," he said.
He asked as to what was the justification for persons or institutions and organisations to take to the streets when law is set in motion.
"Can you go on a high moral ground that the corrupt must not be dealt because it is festive season, it is farming season? How can there be any season to save those who are culpable?" he asked.

He also asserted that the Indian judiciary has vindicated its spinal strength and independence.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Vice President laws

First Published: Mar 29 2024 | 10:02 PM IST

