VP urges assembly speakers to make constitution that carries all amendments

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has urged assembly speakers to take steps to make available a constitution that carries all the amendments.

VP Dhankhar also expressed concern over the fact that the general public is clueless about the 22 miniature paintings that are an integral part of the Indian constitution.

The original Constitution of India contains 22 miniature paintings, positioned thoughtfully, giving an essence of India's five-thousand-year-old culture.

Taking to his social media handle, the Vice President posted on X, "The constitution has amendments; they must be added to it. Why should our people not know about the 22 paintings that are an integral part of the Indian Constitution, signed by the founding father of the Constitution?

"We have paintings of Shivaji Maharaj, Shri Ram, Sita and Lakshman, Lord Krishna, Guru Gobind Singh, Jain Tirthankar and many more reflecting the depth of our 5000-year-old civilization," he said.

"So, I urge all the Hon'ble Speakers to take steps to make available, to begin with all the Members of Legislative Assemblies, a constitution that carries all the amendments up to date and 22 paintings," he added.

Earlier, VP Dhankhar inaugurated the 'Hamara Samvidhan Hamara Samman' Campaign, commemorating the 75th year of India as a Republic.

"But you have not been able to see it because it is not part of the books," he said while urging the Union Law Minister to take initiative to ensure that the country is made available the constitution in its authentic form, as given to us by our founding fathers.

Underscoring that one cannot claim to be living in a democracy if one doesn't enjoy fundamental rights, VP highlighted that in this part of the constitution, we have the miniature of Shri Ram, Sita and Laxman returning to Ayodhya.

Describing the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya as a historic moment, Shri Dhankhar stated that "after tryst with destiny and tryst with modernity (GST), we had tryst with divinity on January 22, 2024."

Noting that the passage to the construction of Ram Mandir was a very long and painful process, the VP said that it was still achieved in accordance with the law, and that shows the country believes in the rule of law.