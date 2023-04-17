close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Widowed daughter-in-law need not pay maintenance to her parents-in-law: HC

The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court has ruled that a daughter-in-law need not pay maintenance to the parents of her deceased husband.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
corruption, investigation, probe, CVC, court

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2023 | 7:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court has ruled that a daughter-in-law need not pay maintenance to the parents of her deceased husband.

A single bench of Justice Kishor Sant on April 12 passed its order on a petition filed by a 38-year-old woman, Shobha Tidke, challenging an order passed by the Nyayadhikari Gram Nyayalaya (local court) at Latur city in Maharashtra directing her to pay maintenance to the parents of her deceased husband.

"By reading of section 125 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, it is clear that the father-in-law and mother-in-law are not mentioned in the said section," the HC said in its order.

Shobha's husband, who used to work with the MSRTC (Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation), had died, after which she started working at the state-run JJ Hospital in Mumbai.

Kishanrao Tidke (68) and Kantabai Tidke (60), the in-laws of Shobha Tidke, claimed they have no source of income after the death of their son and therefore sought maintenance.

The woman claimed that her husband's parents own land and a house in their village and had also received Rs 1.88 lakh from MSRTC as compensation.

Also Read

Pay parity: BCCI announces equal match fee for men, women cricketers

KCR's daughter, K. Kavitha claims BJP approached her with 'Shinde model'

Bypolls: Voting underway in Mainpuri, 6 assembly constituencies in 5 states

People being prevented from casting vote in Mainpuri, Rampur: Akhilesh

Deve Gowda's daughter-in-law eyes Hassan seat, stirs tensions in JD(S)

SCR registers highest gross originating revenue of nearly Rs 19,000 cr

NSA Doval meets Russian Dy PM Manturov to discuss bilateral issues

Shinde govt faces Oppn heat over sunstroke deaths; toll rises to 13

Govt to take up consumer grievances in realty sector at Mumbai roundtable

Ex-CM Kumaraswamy, state Cong chief Shivakumar file nominations for polls

The high court in its order said there was nothing to indicate that the job secured by Shobha Tidke was on compassionate ground.

"It is clear that the deceased husband was working in MSRTC, whereas now the petitioner (Shobha) is appointed in the health department of the State Government. Thus it is clear that the appointment is not on compassionate grounds," the court said.

It added that the parents of the deceased man had received compensation amount after the death of their son and they own land and their own house.

"...this court finds that no case is made out by the respondents (parents) to claim maintenance from the petitioner," HC said.

Topics : Bombay HC | Bombay High Court | High Court | Widows of India

First Published: Apr 17 2023 | 7:44 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon