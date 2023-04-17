close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Govt to take up consumer grievances in realty sector at Mumbai roundtable

Real estate accounts for 10% of the total cases in consumer commissions; case pendency has been rising despite separate tribunals for redress such as RERA and NCLT

Pratigya Yadav New Delhi
The roadshows held in December across 16 countries attracted investment proposals of over ~7 trillion

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2023 | 7:29 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In order to check the rise in the pendency of cases and to discuss ways to redress grievances in the real estate sector, the Department of Consumer Affairs, in association with the Maharashtra government, will organise a round table conference on Tuesday in Mumbai.
According to the department, real estate accounts for 10 per cent of the total cases in consumer commissions. Some 230,517 cases have been filed by consumers so far in various consumer commissions, and 176,895 cases have been disposed of till now, while 53,622 are pending.

“Despite separate tribunals such as Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) and the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to deal with cases pertaining to housing sector, the pendency of cases is rising at various consumer commissions,” the department said.
It is for the first time that the department is conducting such a large conference to redress consumer grievances in the real estate sector, the statement said.

The roundtable will dwell on systemic policy interventions needed to reduce litigation. In this regard, cases filed in the consumer commissions would be analysed and major factors that spawn them will be identified and presented for discussion.
“In addition, why more cases are being filed before consumer commissions despite there being separate authorities such as RERA for specifically dealing with such cases will also be discussed,” the statement said.

Also Read

IBC amendments: Govt reviews proposed changes in real estate insolvencies

Experts see 2023 as a year of smooth sailing for real estate sector

Residential real estate sales to lag commercial in FY23: CRISIL

RERA project & agent registrations up by 109% in last 3 years, shows data

India a mature real estate market with $5 bn fund flows per year: McDonald

India-Russia relationship among 'steadiest' of major global relations: EAM

India will work with Russia to resolve trade imbalances: Jaishankar

WPI inflation at 29-month low in March, prices of manufactured goods dip

March WPI inflation drops to 1.34%; food inflation slows to 2.32%

Economy not falling behind, likely to grow at 6.5% in FY24: Sanjeev Sanyal


The conference will also dwell on ways to ensure housing sector cases are dealt with effectively and swiftly.
Rohit Kumar Singh, Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs, will chair the conference.

Members of the National Commission, Presidents of State Commissions of Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Gujarat are likely to participate in the conference.
Other likely attendees include the President of the RERA Appellate Tribunal Maharashtra, RERA Chairmen from Delhi and Maharashtra, Presidents of District Commissions of Delhi, Bengaluru, Thane, Pune, Raigad, and Chandigarh.

Representatives from MoHUA (Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs), RERA, IBBI, Government of Maharashtra, ASCI, builders fraternity and all the VCOs (voluntary consumer organisations) are also likely to participate.
Topics : Real Estate | RERA | NCLT

First Published: Apr 17 2023 | 7:20 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Sunak, Modi to expedite progress on India-UK FTA: Downing Street

Exports, global exports, supply chain
3 min read

Highest direct tax buoyancy in 15 years in FY22, shows CBDT data

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
3 min read

Exports contract most in nearly 3 years in March; trade gap swells

exports
4 min read

Next round of India-UK free trade agreement talks from April 24

Import, Export, trade, protectionism, Free Trade agreements, deals, FTA, Shipping, Sea ways, Sea transport, Water ways, Water transportGrowth, Economy
2 min read

Global economic outlook a cause for concern: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Global economic outlook a cause for concern: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
3 min read

Net direct tax collections rose 160% to Rs 16.6 trillion in 2022-23

Tax collections
1 min read

Wheat export ban to continue to ensure adequate supplies in India: Goyal

Wheat, wheat flour
4 min read
Premium

IBC amendments: Govt reviews proposed changes in real estate insolvencies

IBC amendments: Govt reviews proposed changes in real estate insolvencies
2 min read

India's trade deficit widens to $19.73 bn, exports rose 6% to $447 bn

Illustration: Binay Sinha
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon