Govt to take up consumer grievances in realty sector at Mumbai roundtable



According to the department, real estate accounts for 10 per cent of the total cases in consumer commissions. Some 230,517 cases have been filed by consumers so far in various consumer commissions, and 176,895 cases have been disposed of till now, while 53,622 are pending. In order to check the rise in the pendency of cases and to discuss ways to redress grievances in the real estate sector, the Department of Consumer Affairs, in association with the Maharashtra government, will organise a round table conference on Tuesday in Mumbai.



It is for the first time that the department is conducting such a large conference to redress consumer grievances in the real estate sector, the statement said. “Despite separate tribunals such as Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) and the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to deal with cases pertaining to housing sector, the pendency of cases is rising at various consumer commissions,” the department said.



“In addition, why more cases are being filed before consumer commissions despite there being separate authorities such as RERA for specifically dealing with such cases will also be discussed,” the statement said. The roundtable will dwell on systemic policy interventions needed to reduce litigation. In this regard, cases filed in the consumer commissions would be analysed and major factors that spawn them will be identified and presented for discussion.

Rohit Kumar Singh, Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs, will chair the conference. The conference will also dwell on ways to ensure housing sector cases are dealt with effectively and swiftly.



Other likely attendees include the President of the RERA Appellate Tribunal Maharashtra, RERA Chairmen from Delhi and Maharashtra, Presidents of District Commissions of Delhi, Bengaluru, Thane, Pune, Raigad, and Chandigarh. Members of the National Commission, Presidents of State Commissions of Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Gujarat are likely to participate in the conference.

Representatives from MoHUA (Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs), RERA, IBBI, Government of Maharashtra, ASCI, builders fraternity and all the VCOs (voluntary consumer organisations) are also likely to participate.