close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Ex-CM Kumaraswamy, state Cong chief Shivakumar file nominations for polls

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai accompanied Minister V Somanna who filed his nomination in Varuna, where he is contesting against senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
Outgoing CM H D Kumaraswamy

H D Kumaraswamy

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2023 | 7:11 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Former Chief Minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy, state Congress president D K Shivakumar and BJP veteran B S Yediyurappa's son B Y Vijayendra were among the prominent leaders who filed their nominations on Monday for the May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka.

Roadshows, drum beats, sloganeering, waving of party flags, and visits to temples marked the day in most constituencies across the state today, with a large number of candidates and leaders filing their papers.

While Kumaraswamy held a road show ahead of filing nominations in Channapatna, Shivakumar too held a road show and visited a temple of his family deity Kabbalamma, accompanied by his wife, in Kanakapura where the BJP has fielded its Vokkaliga face and Minister R Ashoka against him.

Speaking to reporters after filing his nomination, Shivakumar said that he had nurtured hundreds of leaders in the constituency in the past 35 years and they would fight the election on his behalf, the results of which would be seen on the day of announcement of results.

"I'm not the candidate here. Every household and family in this constituency will do the elections thinking themselves as the candidates, as I have served them for 35 years..." he said.

Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil Kumaraswamy filed his nomination in Ramanagara accompanied by his mother and JD(S) sitting MLA from the segment Anitha Kumaraswamy. Nikhil, an actor-turned-politician, contested the 2019 LokSabha polls from Mandya unsuccessfully.

Also Read

Oscar nominations 2023 final list to be out today: Here's how to watch

K'taka polls: Denied ticket to contest, BJP MLA M P Kumaraswamy quits party

Congress high command will decide on who will be the CM: D K Shivakumar

JD(S) to grow beyond old Mysuru, get majority in K'taka polls: Kumaraswamy

BJP won't win even if Modi, Shah come to K'taka 100s of times: Kumaraswamy

Vande Bharat Express trains running at average speed of 83 kmph: RTI reply

Sunstroke deaths: MNS chief slams Maha govt for 'political selfishness'

Hathway Cable & Datacom posts Q4 consolidated net loss at Rs 14.61 crore

Air India revamps compensation structure for pilots and cabin crew

Reliance's Jio Institute partners with US-based Principals' Training Center

Both father and son, who are contesting from neighbouring constituencies of Channapatna and Ramanagara respectively, earlier in the day met party patriarch and former PM H D Deve Gowda (Kumaraswamy's father and Nikhil's grandfather) to collect their 'B form' and took his blessings.

"People of Ramanagara and my family have become integral parts of each other and there is an emotional connection with the people there. Similar is the case with Channapatna," Kumaraswamy said.

Deve Gowda's elder son and former Minister H D Revanna filed his nomination from Holenarsipura in the family's home turf of Hassan district, accompanied by his wife Bhavani Revanna and their son and Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna. The family visited temples before filing the nominations.

In the Shikaripura seat in Shivamogga district, vacated by BJP strongman and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, his son and state BJP vice president B Y Vijayendra filed his nomination today accompanied by family and supporters

Vijayendra held a road show before filing papers. "I have filled my nomination at an auspicious muhurta today. On April 19, I will be filing another set of nominations accompanied by my father Yediyurappa and other leaders," he said.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai accompanied Minister V Somanna who filed his nomination in Varuna, where he is contesting against senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

In Hoskote, both Minister and MLC M T B Nagaraj as well as his bitter opponent Sharath Bachegowda from Congress filed their papers today.

Minister R Ashoka, who is also contesting from Padmanabhanagar along with Kanakapura against Shivakumar, submitted his nomination today at Padmanabhanagar in Bengaluru which he currently represents, accompanied by Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya.

BJP's National general secretary C T Ravi from Chikkamagaluru, Kumar Bangarappa from Soraba, Ministers Ashwath Narayan from Malleshwaram and K Sudhakar from Chikkaballapura, and former KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao from Gandhinagar are among others who filed their nomination on Monday.

Topics : Congress | Karnataka | Kumaraswamy

First Published: Apr 17 2023 | 7:11 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon