Will review law banning cow slaughter, amendment to APMC Act: Siddaramaiah

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said he will review the anti-cow slaughter law and amendments to the Land Reforms Act and the Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee Act.

The chief minister was speaking to farmer leaders who called on him to convey their apprehensions about corporate agriculture, a government press release said.

"Farmer leaders expressed concern that the small and marginal farmers, who constitute more than 85 per cent of the total agriculturists in the state, will be affected due to the Union government's decision to introduce corporate agriculture," the statement said.

The CM said he will hold a separate meeting to discuss in detail the policies and regulations required for the development of the agriculture sector, the release said.

The Congress had opposed the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020 and amendments to Land Reforms (Amendment) Act as well as the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (Amendment) Act, 2020, introduced by the previous BJP government.

The amendment to the Land Reforms Act removed restrictions on purchase of land by non-agriculturists whereas the APMC (Amendment) Act enables farmers to sell their produce anywhere instead of restricting them to the APMC.

Also Read BJP leader cautions Karnataka govt on amending anti cow slaughter Act Gaumutra cures illness, dung protects from nuclear radiation: Gujarat court Slaughter industry uses water extensively, increases pollution: Bhagwat HC asks Centre, Delhi govt to respond to plea on cow protection in Delhi 'Gruha Jyoti' free electricity scheme can be availed by tenants: K'taka CM Odisha train crash: Rlys use AI-powered portal to identify unclaimed bodies As 'Biparjoy' cyclone threat looms, Gujarat govt says fully prepared No respite from heatwave yet, IMD issues warning for Delhi-NCR and UP India needs to take mfg to rural areas to bridge income gap, say experts EC to hold bypoll in Wayanad LS seat earlier held by Rahul Gandhi