No respite from heatwave yet, IMD issues warning for Delhi-NCR and UP

Temperature is likely to increase in Uttar Pradesh. From June 8-11, in some parts of June, the temperature can go up to 45°C

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: Reuters

Photo: Reuters

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2023 | 10:01 PM IST
First Published: Jun 07 2023 | 10:01 PM IST

