Winter Session of Lok Sabha sees 57.87% productivity despite disruptions

Winter Session of Lok Sabha sees 57.87% productivity despite disruptions

The Lower House last week saw a debate on 75 years of the Constitution's adoption, during which the treasury and the opposition benches launched a series of attacks at each other

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2024 | 5:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Lok Sabha's Winter Session, hamstrung by disruptions over issues ranging from Adani to billionaire George Soros' "links" with the Congress leadership and Amit Shah's Ambedkar remarks, had a productivity of 57.87 per cent, official sources said on Friday.

The Lower House met on November 25 and was adjourned sine die (indefinitely) on Friday amid protests by the opposition and the treasury benches over the alleged insult to BR Ambedkar and directions by Speaker Om Birla to members against holding demonstrations at any gate of Parliament.

  Among the key bills introduced during the session were two that lay down the mechanism to hold simultaneous elections.

The two bills were on Friday referred to a joint committee of Parliament for examination and wider consultations.

The Lower House last week saw a debate on 75 years of the Constitution's adoption, during which the treasury and the opposition benches launched a series of attacks at each other.

The Lok Sabha sat an extra day last week to discuss the workings of the Constitution.

The Constitution was discussed for 16 hours in the Lok Sabha and 17 hours in the Rajya Sabha.

However, no half-hour or short duration discussions were held. These discussions require ministers to respond to issues raised by members.

According to legislative think tank PRS India, Question Hour did not function for more than 10 minutes on 12 out of 20 days in the Lok Sabha.

While several notices for adjournment motions were received in the Lok Sabha, none were accepted.

First Published: Dec 20 2024 | 4:56 PM IST

