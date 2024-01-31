Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Wistron Corp to set up laptop making unit in Karnataka for Rs 1,500 cr

The proposed plant is expected to create around 3,000 jobs and also produce electric vehicle-related parts, a statement from the government said

Laptops

Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters BENGALURU
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2024 | 10:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Taiwan's Wistron Corp has signed a non-binding agreement to invest  Rs1500 crore ($180.7 million) in setting up a laptop manufacturing unit in the Indian state of Karnataka, the local government said on Wednesday.
The proposed plant is expected to create around 3,000 jobs and also produce electric vehicle-related parts, a statement from the government said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Wistron plans to start manufacturing laptops at the plant from January 2026 and export more than half of the laptops made at the unit.
The deal comes months after Wistron approved sale of its unit that made Apple iPhones in the country to salt-to-software conglomerate Tata Group in an estimated $125 million deal.
In November 2023, India granted incentives to companies like Dell, HP and Foxconn to make IT hardware locally as part of its bid to become a powerhouse in the global electronics supply chain.
The south Indian state of Karnataka is being seen as a lucrative ground to set up manufacturing facilities as companies such as Foxconn look for ways to diversify away from China following COVID-19 disruptions and geopolitical tensions.
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3 review: Portable laptop good for everyday use

Microsoft launches Surface Laptop Go 3 in India, price starts at Rs 80,999

ASUS launches Intel Core Ultra processors-powered ZenBook 14 OLED laptop

Tata Group to make iPhones in India for global market: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Laptop import curbs lift EMS stocks but analysts warn of jumping the gun

Centuries-old desire for Ram temple in Ayodhya now reality: Prez Murmu

Budget session: Bill to tackle exam malpractices likely on Monday

Around 100 flights delayed, 5 diverted due to bad weather at Delhi airport

IndiGo asks flyers not to share PNR on social media after techie conned

NGT seeks response from Centre, Delhi govt on 2023 Yamuna floods

Topics : Wistron Corp Karnataka Laptops Tata group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 31 2024 | 10:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveStocks to Watch ahead of BudgetSwiggyBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesDelhi WeatherL&T Share PriceIIM-B placementsBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon