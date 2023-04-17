According to media reports, the video drew sharp criticism from netizens after the person who shared it alleged that the woman had painted India's National flag on her face. The woman alleged that the man who denied her entry also claimed that 'this is not India, it is Punjab.'

A video showing a woman being allegedly denied entry into the Golden Temple at Amritsar has now gone viral on social media. The woman had painted her face with three stripes of white, green, and saffron.