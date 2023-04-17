close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Atiq killing: 3 assailants shifted to Pratapgarh Jail from Prayagraj

The three assailants who shot gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were shifted from the Prayagraj Central Jail to the Pratapgarh District Jail on Monday, a senior official said here

Press Trust of India Lucknow
detention, jail, arrest

Photo: Pexels

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2023 | 6:25 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The three assailants who shot gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were shifted from the Prayagraj Central Jail to the Pratapgarh District Jail on Monday, a senior official said here.

The official said the transfer was done on administrative grounds.

The assailants -- Mohit alias Sunny (23) of Hamirpur, Lavlesh Tiwari (22) of Banda and Arun Maurya (18) of Kasganj -- were arrested soon after the dramatic shootout outside the Prayagraj hospital where policemen were escorting the brothers for a medical check-up Saturday night.

The trio were taken from Prayagraj at 12 noon and reached Pratapgarh at 2.10 pm, officials said.

One of the sons of Atiq Ahmad is currently lodged in the Prayagraj Central Jail in Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read

'Fake' encounters are staged in UP: Akhilesh after killing of Atiq's son

'Fake' encounters are staged in UP: Akhilesh on killing of Atiq Ahmad's son

Atiq Ahmad, brother shot dead in Prayagraj by assailants, 3 arrested

State machinery will take care, SC refuses Atiq Ahmad's plea for protection

Killing of Atiq Ahmad as heinous as Umesh Pal murder case: Mayawati

PM to inaugurate Global Buddhist Summit in Delhi to be held on April 20-21

20,000 PSU non-life insurers employees should be deployed in marketing: EY

Cong raises pitch for caste-based census, demands removal of 50% quota cap

Hardeep Singh Puri confident of meeting 20% ethanol blending target in FY25

India has seen drop in incidents of fire in last few years: Nitayanand Rai

Topics : UP encounters

First Published: Apr 17 2023 | 6:25 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon