Women can now work at night in Delhi factories; Kejriwal govt changes rules



Section 66(1)(b) of the Factories Act of 1948 states that no woman shall be required or allowed to work in any factory except between the hours of 6 AM and 7 PM.

In a significant development, the Delhi government has done away with the archaic rules under the Factories Act of 1948 that prohibited women from working night shifts in factories. Now women in Delhi can also work the graveyard shifts in factories or offices that generally span from 7 PM to 6 AM.