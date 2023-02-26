AUS W vs SA W, Women T20 World Cup Final Live: Will the Aussies make it 6?

Australia vs South Africa Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2023

The final of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 will take place between Australia and South Africa at the Newlands in Capetown, South Africa. The hosts beat England in a scintillating semi-final by seven runs while Australia defeated India in a thriller as well.

It is time for the final frontier and five-time champions Australia will be up against the first-time finalists and hosts South Africa. While the Aussies would look to keep up the winning momentum and complete the second hat trick of titles. They have won the two previous tournaments and before that have been the winners of 2010, 2012 and 2014 editions of the tournament.

Australia Women vs South Africa Women, Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Final Toss Timing and Details

Australia Women vs South Africa Women, T20 World Cup final will begin at 18:30 hrs IST at the Newlands Stadium in Capetown. The toss between Australian skipper Meg Lanning and her South African counterpart Sune Luus would take place 30 minutes before the match time. Thus the toss in today’s match would take place at 1800 hrs IST.

Playing 11 combinations of Australia Women

The Australian side would look to persist with the same team as they were able to beat the Indians with the same team and have remained unbeaten throughout the tournament as well.

Australia Women predicted playing 11

Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (capt), Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

Playing 11 combinations of South Africa Women

Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits at the top were brilliant and Marizanne Kapp was brilliant with the bat as well. Shabnim Ismail and Ayabonga Khaka did surprise the English with the ball as well.

Thus the Proteas women will also look to play with the same team that played in the semi-final.

South Africa Women predicted playing 11

Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus (capt), Chloe Tryon, Anneke Bosch, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba

Women’s T20 World Cup Final Live Streaming

Since Star Sports are the broadcast partner for all the ICC tournaments, all the matches of this Women’s T20 World Cup, including the final between Australia and South Africa will be broadcast live and exclusively on Star Sports Network on television sets in India. All matches can also be live-streamed on Disney Plus Hotstar.

How will the Newlands stadium pitch play for Australia vs South Africa Women’s T20 World Cup final?

It has been noticed that even though there is dryness in the wicket, the runs are not really hard to come by. Therefore another high-scoring and thrilling match would be in store. The pitch would also assist fast bowlers courtesy of the strong wind.

AUS W vs SA W T20 World Cup final, weather update

A clear sky with the sun shining as bright as possible is going to be the mood of the day as far as weather is concerned for the first semi-final of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 in Capetown, South Africa. The humidity will increase from 51% at 03 pm Local time to 66% by 07 pm Local Time. Wind speed would vary between 30-39 kmph while the temperature will hover around 23 to 20 degrees Celsius.

Australia Women vs South Africa Women, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023, Final Live Updates: Catch all the updates from the finale match at Newlands Stadium in Capetown, South Africa