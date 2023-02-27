JUST IN
In defence of financial globalisation
Fixing Air India
L'affaire Adani and the colonial mindset in our approach to governance
Adani-owned ports may use their pricing power
Adani saga: The elephant in the room
Lessons from a year of war
Can you outlive your life savings?
ARC industry will need to reinvent itself
The real story behind real interest rate
In Punjab, a political vacuum and remote control bring back the K-word
You are here: Home » Opinion Â» Columns
Employment and participation
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Unemployment rate fell in 2021-22

The rate of unemployment has declined the most for urban women and the least for rural women

Topics
Unemployment in India | Rural unemployment | Unemployed Indian women

Mahesh Vyas 

Follow this columnist
Mahesh Vyas

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) released, on February 24, 2023, the fourth Annual Report of the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS). The survey was conducted from July 2021 through June 2022. This is India’s official labour survey. Its results differ from estimates from the privately conducted Consumer Pyramids House­hold Survey (CPHS) of CMIE.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Unemployment in India

First Published: Mon, February 27 2023. 23:59 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.