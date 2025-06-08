Sunday, June 08, 2025 | 11:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Women-led development under PM Modi transforming India: Uttarakhand CM

Women-led development under PM Modi transforming India: Uttarakhand CM

Chief Minister said that this change was possible not only by schemes but by the faith of a public leader who believes that India will develop only when the daughters of the country are empowered

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand CM

Dhami added that this progress is the result of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary leadership (Photo:PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday said that the State is celebrating 11YearsOfSashaktNari--a transformative journey that has empowered crores of daughters, sisters, and mothers across the country, elevating them to new heights of self-confidence, self-reliance, and leadership.

He added that this progress is the result of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary leadership and effective governance, which not only aims to empower Nari Shakti but also recognizes it as a central pillar of nation-building, according to a CMO statement..

Highlighting various flagship initiatives of the Central government over the last 11 years, Dhami said that from Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao, Ujjwala Yojana, Jan Dhan Yojana, Nari Shakti Vandan Act, providing pucca houses to women, Lakhpati Didi Yojana, Namo Drone Didi, Stand Up India, Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, Matritva Vandana Yojana to the appointment of women in military services, increasing participation of women in every field and political representation - in these 11 years, women have got respect, opportunity and rights on every front.

 

"Today, India's daughters are not just dreamers, but achievers. They are flying in the sky, guarding the borders, making strides in science and playing pivotal roles in democratic leadership," Dhami said.

The Chief Minister said that this change was possible not only by schemes but by the faith of a public leader who believes that India will develop only when the daughters of the country are empowered.

"This is not empowerment but the dedication of the Prime Minister to take forward half of India's population and put them on the front line of nation-building," he added.

In a separate incident, earlier today, Dhami said that the state government is committed to the preservation and promotion of literature and culture. He said the government has initiated steps to honour eminent litterateurs through the 'Uttarakhand Sahitya Gaurav Samman' and is providing grants under the 'Financial Assistance Scheme for Publication of Books in Various Languages'.

Addressing the Dera Kavi Sammelan organised by QUA at the Himalayan Cultural Centre in Garhi Cantt, Dehradun, CM Dhami said, "Our government is also working to honour outstanding litterateurs of the state with 'Sahitya Bhushan' and 'Lifetime Achievement' awards.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Uttarakhand Modi govt women empowerment

