Sunday, June 08, 2025 | 10:28 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Thane builder duped of Rs 2.7 crore in loan fraud; police launch probe

Thane builder duped of Rs 2.7 crore in loan fraud; police launch probe

Between August 2017 and January 2019, the victim transferred a total of Rs 2.7 crore over three instalments into the bank accounts linked to the accused's company, the official said

Fraud, Scam

As per the agreement, the victim was to pay a 10 per cent service charge of Rs 2.5 crore (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Thane
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2025 | 10:26 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Police have registered a case against a man for allegedly cheating a builder from Maharashtra's Thane district of Rs 2.7 crore after promising a business loan at a lower interest rate, an official said on Sunday.

The 68-year-old complainant from Ambernath, who runs a construction business along with his two sons, needed a Rs 25 crore loan. An acquaintance subsequently introduced him to the accused, who hails from Nashik, the official from Shivajinagar police station said.

The accused promised to arrange the Rs 25 crore loan at 7 per cent annual interest through his company and signed an agreement with the victim's firm on August 4, 2017, he said.

 

As per the agreement, the victim was to pay a 10 per cent service charge of Rs 2.5 crore.

Between August 2017 and January 2019, the victim transferred a total of Rs 2.7 crore over three instalments into the bank accounts linked to the accused's company, the official said.

Also Read

Fire, Mumbai Fire, NRI complex Fire

Fire breaks out at 14-storey building in Thane, no casualties reported

PremiumGo First

Lenders plan fresh auction of defunct airline Go First's Thane land

Rains, Mumbai Rains

Heavy rain warning for Maharashtra & Goa: IMD issues red and orange alerts

court, dispute, court order

FIR filed against more than 100 people for unauthorised protests in Thane

Mock drill

Civil mock drills in Mumbai, Thane, Pune today: All you need to know

Despite repeated follow-ups, the promised loan was never sanctioned, and the accused kept delaying repayment of the advance, he said.

"We registered an FIR on Friday against the accused under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code, based on a detailed written complaint from the victim. He claims the accused misrepresented himself as a loan facilitator and siphoned off funds meant for business expansion," the official said.

"We are gathering evidence and verifying all the bank transaction details provided by the complainant," the police added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Ravi Shankar Prasad led delegation

All-party delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad back from Europe

Security, Manipur Security

Prohibitory orders in Manipur districts amid protests over Tenggol's arrest

Flood, Manipur Flood

Sikkim govt rescues stranded tourists, locals, and taxi drivers in Chaten

Earthquake

Earthquake of magnitude 3.8 jolts Afghanistan, no damage reported yet

heat waves, heat wave, summer, hot

Delhi braces for season's hottest week as monsoon stalls; AQI dips to poor

Topics : Thane Maharashtra frauds Scams

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 08 2025 | 10:26 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGet US Visa FasterGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon