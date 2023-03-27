close

Won't let conspiracy to stop free electricity succeed till alive: Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said a conspiracy is being hatched to stop his government's free electricity scheme, but he will not let it succeed at any cost

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Delhi CM, Arvind Kejriwal

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2023 | 9:07 PM IST
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said a conspiracy is being hatched to stop his government's free electricity scheme, but he will not let it succeed at any cost.

Speaking to reporters after addressing the Delhi Assembly, he claimed that round-the-clock free electricity to the people of Delhi makes the BJP uncomfortable.

"Conspiracies are being hatched. They want to stop the power subsidy at any cost, but I won't let it happen till I am alive," he said.

He also said the subsidy being provided to power discoms will be audited. "We had ordered an audit of discoms when we formed government in Delhi in 2013."

Earlier in the day, Delhi Power minister Atishi said Kejriwal has ordered an audit of the subsidy being given to discoms to ascertain if there are any discrepancies.

Addressing a press conference, Atishi said agencies empanelled with the Comptroller and Auditor General of India will conduct the audit and directions in this regard will be issued in two to three days.

"A conspiracy is being hatched at a high level to stop free electricity being provided by the Kejriwal government. Files are not being shown to the chief minister and the power minister... It shows that something is amiss," Atishi claimed.

"Government-appointed experts in discom boards were removed earlier and now questions are being raised if the LG is colluding with the discoms," she alleged.

Immediate reaction from the LG office was not available.

Atishi said the chief minister has ordered an audit of the subsidy being provided to the discoms to ascertain how this money was being used and if there were any discrepancies.

First Published: Mar 27 2023 | 7:00 PM IST

