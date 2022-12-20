JUST IN
Business Standard

BJP demands white paper on pollution from Delhi govt as AQI deteriorates

For the last two days the national capital is facing an air emergency situation with the AQI levels at over 400, crossing the "severe" threshold

Topics
BJP | air pollution | Delhi air quality

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Delhi, Air Pollution, AQI, Winters

Slamming the Arvind Kejriwal government on high pollution levels in the national capital, the Delhi BJP on Tuesday demanded a white paper on the prevailing situation.

Delhi BJP Working President Virendra Sachdeva said the Chief Minister's "tall claims of cleaning Delhi's air and controlling pollution have fallen flat", as for the last two days the national capital is facing an air emergency situation with the AQI levels at over 400, crossing the "severe" threshold.

"For over three weeks, Delhi's pollution situation had gotten a little better as we experienced winds and regular sunshine. But it has worsened now with the mercury dipping, with no sunshine or wind for the last 48 hours. Due to this climatic change, people especially children and senior citizens are facing breathing issues," he said.

Sachdeva claimed that Delhi is suffering not only from pollution but also due to broken or dug up roads across the city "due to criminal callousness of the Public Works Department".

"The Kejriwal government's deployment of smog towers and smog guns have proved not only to be an eye wash but a source of corruption too," he said.

--IANS

dr/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, December 20 2022. 14:14 IST

