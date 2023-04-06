Working with inspiration of Hanuman, no one can defeat BJP in 2024: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that India's development journey is inspired by Lord Hanuman's life. He stated that the BJP works with the same inspiration and people have already started saying that there is no one to defeat the party in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, 'which is true'.

On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, Modi attacked the opposition parties and said: "When Hanuman ji had to face demons, he became equally tough. Similarly, BJP becomes more determined when it comes to corruption, family rule and law and order."

He virtually addressed the BJP workers and leaders on the party's 44th Foundation Day, Modi said: "Lord Hanuman's birth is being celebrated all over the country today. His life and the major events that took place in his life inspire us to this day."

He further stated: "Kavan so kaj kathin jag mahi, jo nahi hoye taat tumha pahi!" (Which roughly translates to: "There is no such work which Pawan's son, Hanuman cannot do.")

Modi added: "Hanuman ji has immense power but he can use this power only when his self-doubt is removed. India was in the same situation before 2014, but today, like Bajrangbali ji, India has realised the hidden powers within itself and is more capable than ever to overcome and face huge challenges."

PM Modi advised the party workers to work on the vision of a developed India on two important milestones -- 50 years of BJP and 100 years of the country's Independence in 2047.

He stated that despite BJP being the world's largest party, party workers should not fall prey to overconfidence and should not confine themselves to winning elections only, but also should win the hearts of citizens.

The Prime Minister added that the BJP has to be made a party of the future - 21st century.

Referring to the achievements of the Centre, the Prime Minister said that "BJP was born from the womb of democracy and is nourished by the nectar of democracy".

He said that BJP works day and night to strengthen democracy and the Constitution.

--IANS

